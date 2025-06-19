NPP Dismisses Claims of Skewed Primaries, Insists on Fair Process

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has firmly rejected suggestions that its upcoming presidential primaries are designed to favor former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or any specific aspirant.

General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua dismissed the claims as speculative, affirming the integrity of the party’s internal democratic processes.

Speaking on Channel One, Kodua pointed to the NPP’s history of leadership retention as proof of a fair system. “From 1992 to 2000, and even now, about 70% to 80% of executives retain their positions at various levels,” he stated. “This consistency demonstrates that our structures do not unduly advantage any candidate.”

The NPP’s National Council has set January 31, 2026, as the date for the presidential primaries, following recommendations from its Constitution Review Committee. Despite concerns from some members and analysts over the timing and perceived bias toward Bawumia—a leading contender for the 2028 elections—Kodua maintained that the process remains impartial.

“The sequence of elections, whether from polling stations upward or national downward, does not favor any individual,” he emphasized. “Current executives will continue in their roles, ensuring a balanced contest.”

The clarification comes amid heightened debate within the party as it prepares to select its next flagbearer. The NPP’s leadership insists the primaries will uphold transparency and fairness, reinforcing confidence in its internal democratic mechanisms.