NPP Diaspora Leader Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Elections

The head of Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party in America is pushing for stronger coordination among overseas members as the party prepares its comeback strategy for the next presidential race.

Obaa Yaa Frimpong, who chairs the NPP’s United States branch, used the New York Chapter’s anniversary celebration to emphasize that winning back power will require disciplined teamwork rather than individual brilliance. The Saturday event marked 33 years of the chapter’s operations in America’s largest city.

“Our next victory won’t come from a few smart people doing everything,” Frimpong told the gathering. “It’s going to take all of us working together with discipline and focus.”

The NPP lost December’s presidential election to John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress, ending eight years in government under former President Nana Akufo-Addo. With constitutional term limits preventing Mahama from running again in 2028, both parties face the challenge of selecting new standard bearers.

Frimpong outlined what she sees as four essential elements for the party’s recovery: building trust through honest actions, putting service above personal interests, maintaining unified messaging, and never stopping grassroots organizing efforts.

She challenged members to channel their passion more strategically. “We need to turn our emotions into understanding, our loyalty into hard work, and our pride into actual votes,” she explained.

The diaspora branch plays a crucial fundraising role for the NPP while also helping coordinate voter outreach among Ghanaians living abroad. Overseas voting has grown increasingly important in Ghana’s tight electoral contests.

Party officials described the anniversary celebration as evidence of the NPP’s enduring appeal among emigrants, even after losing power. Chapter executives and regular members attended the event alongside national leadership figures.

“Challenges will come, but we’ll use them to lift ourselves higher, just like wind helps a kite fly,” Frimpong said, using imagery that resonated with the audience.

The gathering concluded with members recommitting to support the party’s rebuilding efforts as it seeks to regain Ghanaian voters’ confidence over the next four years.

Political analysts note that opposition parties often struggle with internal divisions after electoral defeats. Frimpong’s unity message suggests NPP leadership recognizes this risk and wants to prevent factional fighting from undermining their 2028 prospects.