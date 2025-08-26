NPP deputy secretary demands apology over ethnic attack on Bawumia

A senior New Patriotic Party official has condemned viral comments by Dr Bryan Acheampong urging party members to reject former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia based on his ethnic background.

Yamusah Ibrahim, the NPP’s North East Regional Deputy Secretary, issued a sharp rebuke after footage emerged showing Acheampong advising delegates against supporting Bawumia due to his Mamprusi heritage. The controversial remarks linked Bawumia’s ethnicity to ongoing tensions between Mamprusi and Kusasi communities in Bawku.

Speaking from the party’s North East regional office, Ibrahim called the comments “divisive, unnecessary, and contrary to the principles of unity, peace, and inclusiveness upon which our party is built.”

The deputy secretary, known locally as Brainmaster, demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Acheampong. He warned that such rhetoric could damage party unity ahead of the 2028 elections.

In the disputed video, Acheampong suggested that nominating Bawumia could reignite ethnic conflicts and cost the NPP electoral victory. Ibrahim firmly rejected this reasoning, describing it as harmful to national development goals.

“The NPP draws its strength from diversity and from the collective contributions of people across ethnic, cultural, and religious lines,” Ibrahim stated. “Any attempt to reduce the party’s fortunes to ethnic rivalries is not only misleading but also harmful to our broader vision.”

The controversy highlights internal party tensions as the NPP prepares for leadership changes following its 2024 electoral defeat. Bawumia served as vice president under former President Nana Akufo-Addo before the party lost power to John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress.

Ibrahim urged all party aspirants to focus on policy proposals rather than ethnic divisions during the leadership selection process. He specifically called on the National Executive Committee and National Council to intervene and force Acheampong’s retraction.

The deputy secretary emphasized that inflammatory language undermines party cohesion at a critical rebuilding period. With the NPP now in opposition, maintaining unity becomes essential for future electoral prospects.

Ethnic politics remain sensitive in Ghana’s northern regions, where historical conflicts between different groups occasionally flare up. Political leaders typically avoid references that could inflame community tensions.

The Bawku area has experienced periodic unrest between Mamprusi and Kusasi communities over traditional authority disputes. However, many political observers reject linking these local issues to national electoral calculations.

Ibrahim’s public condemnation signals that party leadership may not tolerate ethnic-based campaign rhetoric as internal selection processes unfold. The NPP faces pressure to present a united front while rebuilding after losing the presidency.

Whether Acheampong will heed calls for retraction remains unclear, but the controversy already threatens to overshadow substantive policy debates within the party.