NPP Deputy General Secretary Criticizes Government Over Misuse of National Security Powers

Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has publicly condemned the government’s alleged exploitation of national security apparatus to target individuals affiliated with the previous administration.

Speaking on Space FM’s morning show program, Haruna expressed deep concern over what he described as politically motivated raids and arrests carried out under the guise of national security operations. He asserted that such actions undermine the rule of law and violate citizens’ rights.

“If anyone is suspected of wrongdoing, the proper legal channels must be followed. You present credible evidence and allow the courts to decide. Invading people’s homes without due process is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” Haruna stated emphatically.

He reiterated the NPP’s firm stance against corruption or misconduct by any former appointees, but emphasized that the party remains committed to justice, fairness, and adherence to legal standards. “We do not condone wrongdoing, but we insist that the law must be respected at all times,” he added.

In a bid to reassure members of the former administration, Haruna called for calm and pledged the party’s unwavering support. He revealed that legal assistance is available for any former officials who may be unfairly targeted, affirming the NPP’s readiness to defend its members within the boundaries of the law.

Highlighting the achievements of the previous government, he pointed to the successful implementation of the Free SHS policy, describing it as a landmark social intervention that benefitted Ghanaians across the political divide. “This was a clear demonstration of leadership that prioritized national interest over partisan gain,” he remarked.