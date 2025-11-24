NPP Demands Action Over Corruption Allegations Against Government Officials

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member Lawuratu Musah Saaka has challenged President John Dramani Mahama to back his anti-corruption rhetoric with concrete action against officials facing allegations, arguing that strengthening institutions rather than making bold statements will determine the success of Ghana’s fight against graft.

Speaking on The Forum aired on Asaase Radio on Saturday, November 22, Musah Saaka questioned the government’s response to recent corruption allegations, stating that tackling graft requires institutional capacity and enforcement of existing laws. Her comments follow President Mahama’s recent declaration that officials found guilty of corruption should be held accountable and hung on the cross to serve as a warning.

You can’t say you are fighting corruption when you don’t strengthen the anti-graft agencies, Musah Saaka stated. She pointed to existing legislation, including the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) Act of 2017, noting that these frameworks were designed to enable transparency and accountability.

The NPP spokesperson highlighted ongoing petitions against three regional ministers over alleged involvement in illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, questioning why due process had not been followed and why resignations had not been demanded. The allegations, made by Wendell Nana Yaw Yeboah, Head of Mobilisation at Democracy Hub, during a November 18 interview on Aluta FM, claimed that the Ashanti, Western and Eastern Regional Ministers were engaged in galamsey operations.

Yeboah later retracted the allegations and issued an apology, admitting the claims were made in the spur of the moment and were not based on truth, evidence, or the official position of Democracy Hub. Despite the retraction, three citizens petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate the matter, arguing that the accusations could damage the reputation of state officials and undermine governance.

The regional ministers named were Dr. Frank Amoakohene of Ashanti, Joseph Nelson of Western, and Rita Akosua Awatey of Eastern Region. All three ministers denied the allegations, with Dr. Amoakohene’s lawyers commencing legal steps requiring both Yeboah and Aluta FM to provide evidence supporting their accusation or face legal action. Democracy Hub suspended Yeboah from all media engagements and announced it would engage with the ministers to explore ways to strengthen the fight against galamsey.

Musah Saaka also referenced allegations surrounding Sammy Gyamfi, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer and acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gold Board, following a viral video showing him handing out dollar bills to controversial spiritual figure Nana Agradaa while seated in a luxury Range Rover. The incident prompted a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and calls from some quarters for his removal.

When President Akufo Addo referred his appointees for investigation, many people protested. Today, similar allegations against NDC officials, including Sammy Gyamfi, are being ignored, Musah Saaka said. She argued that the rush to halt investigations into alleged embezzlement of state funds undermines the credibility of the anti-corruption agenda.

Legal experts suggested that while Gyamfi’s actions might not directly violate specific regulations in the 2025 Code of Conduct, they violated the principles behind it, particularly President Mahama’s caution to appointees to avoid public displays of opulence. The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, reportedly summoned Gyamfi to explain the circumstances surrounding his action, which drew public criticism of the government.

The opposition communicator stated that in the interest of all Ghanaians, commitment to action is essential. Otherwise, anti-corruption efforts risk remaining mere rhetoric, she added.

National Democratic Congress communication team member Joshua Sika Nartey defended the president’s approach on the same radio programme, saying it demonstrates a commitment to transparency and accountability that previous governments lacked. Corruption hinders economic growth, increases poverty, and fuels inequality. President Mahama walks the talk, Nartey said.

Nartey noted that the government promised to run the country with 60 ministers and is using even fewer, adding that eleven months into government, there is not a single recorded corruption case. He applauded what he called a measured approach, contrasting it with alleged mismanagement under the NPP administration.

President Mahama recently addressed the Christian Council of Ghana on November 18, warning ministers that any scandal originating under his watch would not be tolerated. The prosecutions that we are currently taking against the previous government officials will apply to the first person who brings a scandal to this government. We shall hang them on a cross, you cannot resurrect again, he said, stressing that all cases would follow due legal process.

The president stressed that the fight against corruption is not personal but a necessary step to safeguard public resources and restore public confidence in governance. He also cautioned that ignoring accountability could threaten national stability, warning that Ghana is not immune to coups or civilian uprisings if the political class does not get its act together.

Nartey criticized the NPP for focusing on vanity projects that did not benefit Ghanaians and praised ongoing infrastructure work under Mahama’s leadership. Mahama has a track record of ensuring that anyone who flouts the law will face the consequences, and appointees are very careful, Nartey said. It means they are going to take Ghanaians seriously, unlike the Akufo Addo Bawumia administration.

The NDC communicator added that while no leader is perfect, the government’s focus on disciplined governance and anti-corruption measures sets a model for accountability and institutional integrity in Ghana. He stated that the president’s approach addresses systemic corruption while ensuring fairness and respect for due process.

Mahama has disclosed that more than 200 corruption related cases are currently under investigation and prosecution under Operation Recover the Loot, a national initiative aimed at retrieving misappropriated funds and holding offenders accountable. The president said about 80 people have been interrogated so far, with several prosecutions progressing steadily.

The debate over corruption enforcement comes as Ghana grapples with multiple governance challenges, including the persistent illegal mining crisis that has devastated water bodies and agricultural lands across regions. Both major political parties have accused each other of inconsistent enforcement and selective prosecution of corruption cases.