NPP Defends Early Flagbearer Election as Strategic Move for 2028

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has justified its decision to elect its presidential candidate before reorganizing lower-level party structures, with Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah describing the move as a necessary strategy to strengthen the party’s 2028 election prospects.

In a social media post, Ahiagbah acknowledged concerns about the unconventional sequence but maintained that an early flagbearer selection would energize the party’s reorganization. “The National Council’s decision to hold presidential primaries first is new and understandably concerning to some,” he stated. “However, this approach will galvanize our reorganization efforts to recapture power in 2028.” The NPP will elect its flagbearer on January 31, 2026, following a National Executive Council meeting chaired by Vice Chairman Butey in Acting National Chairman Stephen Ntim’s absence.

Ahiagbah urged party members to support the leadership’s decision, expressing confidence that initial reservations would subside as the process advanced. “When we embrace this decision and fulfill our duties as loyal members, the NPP will ultimately benefit,” he asserted. Political analysts suggest the early standard-bearer selection aims to provide clear leadership direction during the party’s restructuring phase, though some internal factions reportedly prefer concurrent elections.

The NPP’s “top-down” approach marks a departure from its traditional electoral sequence and comes as the party seeks to regain momentum after its 2024 electoral performance. Party insiders indicate the method could allow the presidential candidate to influence subsequent executive elections, potentially creating more cohesive leadership ahead of the 2028 campaign.