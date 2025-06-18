NPP Defends Early Flagbearer Election Amid Internal Dissent

The New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary Justin Kodua has justified the party’s controversial decision to select its 2028 presidential candidate nearly three years before the general elections, citing the need to unify the party and establish strong opposition leadership.

Kodua revealed the National Council’s resolution came after observing escalating internal divisions focused on the flagbearer position during a June 17 meeting at Accra’s Alisa Hotel.

“We need a unified leader to hold government accountable and end the perpetual infighting,” Kodua told Asempa FM, dismissing claims of personal involvement in the January 2026 election timetable.

However, grassroots factions maintain the top-down approach contradicts the NPP’s traditional bottom-up electoral philosophy, warning it could weaken the party’s structural foundation.

Political analysts note the early timeline gives the eventual candidate unprecedented campaign time but risks alienating lower-level organizers crucial for voter mobilization.