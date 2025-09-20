NPP Critic Says Torkornoo Energy Should Fight Galamsey

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member Lawuratu Musah-Saaka has criticized the political resources devoted to removing former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, arguing that equivalent effort directed toward Ghana’s illegal mining crisis would yield greater national benefits.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s “The Forum” program on Saturday, September 20, Musah-Saaka described judicial independence as fundamental to democratic governance, emphasizing its role as citizen protection against potential governmental overreach.

The NPP communicator’s comments emerge amid ongoing constitutional debate over President John Mahama’s historic removal of Torkornoo, marking the first time a sitting Chief Justice has been suspended and subsequently removed in Ghana’s democratic history.

Musah-Saaka, who has established herself as a prominent opposition voice through regular media appearances, defended the former Chief Justice’s right to challenge her dismissal through legal channels. Torkornoo filed a Supreme Court application challenging her removal as both Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court, citing illegality and lack of presidential power under Article 146 of the Constitution.

The controversy began in April 2025 when President Mahama suspended Torkornoo following three misconduct petitions, establishing a five-member committee chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Pwamang to investigate the allegations.

According to Musah-Saaka, divisions among legal professionals regarding Torkornoo’s removal indicate procedural weaknesses in the process undertaken by the presidency and investigating committee.

The opposition communicator suggested that the intensive political campaign against the Chief Justice represents a misallocation of governmental energy that could address Ghana’s persistent illegal mining challenges, known locally as galamsey.

Her critique comes as environmental activists and mining communities continue pressing for stronger action against galamsey operations that have devastated water bodies and agricultural lands across multiple regions.

Convention People’s Party (CPP) lawyer Kwame Jantuah offered contrasting advice during the same radio program, urging Torkornoo to abandon her legal challenge and focus on securing her entitled benefits rather than pursuing what he characterized as divisive litigation.

Jantuah argued that Article 146 of the Constitution grants the President sole authority over Chief Justice nomination and removal, unlike systems such as the United Kingdom where judicial committees participate in such decisions.

The constitutional law expert called for reforms during Ghana’s ongoing constitutional review process to limit presidential powers over judicial appointments and removals, suggesting that current arrangements create governance challenges.

The presidential removal followed a constitutional inquiry that established misconduct allegations against Torkornoo, who became Ghana’s third female Chief Justice when she assumed office in June 2023.

Jantuah criticized recent tensions between the Attorney General and Ghana Bar Association over the removal process, warning that institutional divisions could undermine effective governance across the three branches of government.

The legal professional emphasized unity as essential for national governance, arguing that executive, legislative, and judicial branches must collaborate despite their constitutional separation of powers.

Torkornoo’s legal challenge raises significant constitutional questions about presidential authority limits and judicial independence protections within Ghana’s democratic framework.

The former Chief Justice argues that the President exceeded constitutional powers by removing her from both positions simultaneously, suggesting that Supreme Court Justice tenure requires different removal procedures than Chief Justice appointments.

Legal experts remain divided on whether the Constitution permits dual removal or requires separate processes for each judicial position Torkornoo held before her dismissal.

The case has attracted international attention from judicial independence advocates and constitutional law scholars monitoring democratic institutions across West Africa.

Recent parliamentary debates have highlighted broader concerns about executive-judicial relations, with opposition members questioning whether the removal process followed proper constitutional procedures.

Government officials maintain that the investigation and removal adhered to constitutional requirements, emphasizing the committee’s thorough review of misconduct allegations before recommending Torkornoo’s dismissal.

The Supreme Court is expected to schedule hearings on Torkornoo’s challenge in coming weeks, with legal observers anticipating significant implications for future judicial appointments and removals.