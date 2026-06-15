NPP Completes Savannah Region Grassroots Elections, Aspirant Urges Unity

The New Patriotic Party has completed polling station and electoral area executive elections across the Savannah Region, with a regional chairmanship aspirant calling on members to move beyond internal competition and work toward the 2028 general elections.

The Savannah Region elections form part of a nationwide New Patriotic Party (NPP) reorganization that the party launched following its defeat in the December 2024 general elections. The exercise, overseen at the national level by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, covers all 16 regions and is aimed at rebuilding the party’s grassroots structures from the polling station upward.

Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, who is seeking the position of NPP Savannah Regional Chairman, congratulated newly elected executives at both the electoral area and polling station levels in a statement on Sunday. He described the completion of the elections as a meaningful step in strengthening the party’s base.

Dr. Clifford said the main work begins only now that the elections are over. He called on members who did not win positions to remain engaged, arguing that every party member has a role in repositioning the NPP for 2028. He urged the party to reconnect with communities across the region, draw in youth and women, and restore trust in the NPP among voters, particularly in a region where the party has faced persistent electoral challenges.

“Together, we will rebuild. Together, we will reorganize. Together, we will win,” he declared.

He also urged elected executives to approach their new positions with humility, noting that their success would ultimately be measured by the party’s performance in future elections and its parliamentary representation in the region.

The Savannah Region, which includes President John Mahama’s home constituency of Bole, has been among the more difficult territories for the NPP. Dr. Clifford did not comment on specific targets for constituency gains but framed the grassroots reorganization as essential groundwork for any future electoral progress.

Neither the NPP Savannah Regional Secretariat nor any of the newly elected executives commented publicly on the statement.