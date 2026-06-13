NPP Communicator Says Wontumi Faces Selective Galamsey Scrutiny

New Patriotic Party communicator Awal Mohammed says the galamsey debate unfairly singles out Chairman Wontumi, arguing the court charges do not match the illegal mining label placed on him.

Mohammed, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, told Joy Prime that public talk on illegal mining has narrowed onto the Ashanti Regional party chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, while others named over the years draw little of the same heat. A serious fight against galamsey, he said, would examine everyone implicated rather than one man.

His sharper point is about the case itself. Antwi Boasiako, his company Akonta Mining and a director, Kwame Antwi, were tried on six counts that turn on allowing unlicensed mining and assigning mineral rights without the approval the law requires, not on any charge that the chairman personally dug for gold. The Accra High Court has closed the trial and will rule on 3 July.

Mohammed also pointed to former President Nana Akufo Addo, who while in office publicly defended Antwi Boasiako against illegal mining claims, and said accusations made before the 2024 elections have not been carried through in court.

If real evidence exists against anyone, Mohammed said, the law should run its course, but the debate should follow what investigations and the courts actually establish, not what was claimed during the campaign.

That defence runs against a louder opposing account. Government figures and opposition critics have accused the former NPP administration, Akufo Addo included, of shielding or gaining from illegal mining, and President Mahama has linked NPP appointees to the trade. The prosecution pressed its case to judgment, the accused are contesting the charges, and the court has not ruled.