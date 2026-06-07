NPP Communicator: Bawumia Free to Drop NAPO

An opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator says Bawumia is free to drop Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate ahead of 2028, even while calling Prempeh his personal preference.

Awal Mohammed, speaking on Joy Prime, said the NPP has no tradition that permanently ties a presidential candidate to a particular running mate and that the final decision on who runs alongside Bawumia belongs to the flagbearer alone. He described Dr Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, as his own preferred choice but was careful to separate personal opinion from party obligation.

“It is not binding on Dr Bawumia to still choose NAPO,” Awal said.

Awal also defended NAPO’s standing within the party, arguing that accepting Bawumia’s running mate invitation required real political sacrifice. NAPO gave up an active career as a Member of Parliament when he joined the ticket, Awal said, a position from which he will not return to the legislature. He described NAPO as having moved into a different tier of political life entirely, a statesman whose weight inside the NPP reflects years of service rather than any single electoral role.

The comments come as the NPP rebuilds after losing the December 2024 general election to John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress. With Bawumia confirmed as the party’s flagbearer going into 2028, internal discussion over running mate selection has begun to surface publicly, more than two years before the next vote.

Awal stopped short of suggesting Bawumia would change his ticket, and said he personally expects NAPO to remain on it. But his framing of the choice as Bawumia’s alone, unconstrained by precedent or obligation, signals that the conversation within the NPP is already open.