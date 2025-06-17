NPP Clarifies Leadership Protocol Amid Chairman’s Health Concerns

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Kodua has clarified the party’s leadership succession process following unofficial reports about National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim’s health status.

Speaking ahead of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Kodua confirmed the party has only received a health notification from the chairman’s family, not an official medical leave request from Ntim himself.

“In the chairman’s absence, constitutional provisions mandate the vice chairmen to assume leadership responsibilities – not the general secretary,” Kodua told 1957 News, emphasizing the NEC gathering would proceed as scheduled under this established hierarchy. The clarification comes amid speculation about potential leadership transitions within Ghana’s largest opposition party.

Political analysts note the NPP’s constitution explicitly outlines succession protocols, with First Vice Chairman Danquah Smith Buttey positioned as next in line should Ntim’s absence become prolonged. The party maintains its operational continuity, having recently concluded regional elections ahead of its 2026 national congress.