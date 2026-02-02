NPP Chief Challenges Government to Prosecute Ofori-Atta in Absentia

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has challenged authorities to prosecute former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in absentia if they have credible evidence of wrongdoing, rather than relying on public commentary.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Monday, February 2, 2026, Kodua accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of turning the former minister’s absence from Ghana into a political weapon instead of following proper legal procedure.

He said the government should stop relying on public discussion and instead pursue the matter through the courts if there is evidence. Kodua emphasized that Ghana’s legal system provides clear processes for prosecuting individuals who are not physically present in the country.

Kodua referenced the NPP’s prosecution of Sedina Tamakloe in absentia as precedent. He stated that if authorities cannot locate Ofori-Atta, the law gives them the option to proceed with trial in his absence, provided they have evidence and a solid case.

He questioned the value of constant public accusations without formal charges, arguing that such rhetoric does little to address pressing national issues. According to the NPP chief, prolonged public discussion without legal action weakens confidence in the justice system and creates unnecessary tension.

Kodua alleged that Ofori-Atta has become a convenient political talking point for the current administration, used to deflect attention from broader national concerns. He claimed that when people complain about water bills or unemployment, government officials mention the former minister’s absence from Ghana.

The NPP General Secretary urged state authorities to respect due process and allow the courts to determine the facts, rather than leaving the matter in the hands of public opinion. He emphasized that if the government truly has evidence, the courts remain the proper forum.

Ofori-Atta is currently detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia following his arrest on January 6, 2026. US authorities maintain that his right to remain in the country lapsed after his visitor visa was revoked.

The former minister appeared before a US immigration court in Virginia on January 20, 2026. His legal team requested that proceedings be closed to the public, citing sensitive issues. Immigration Judge David Gardey granted the request and adjourned the case to April 27, 2026.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in Ghana has declared Ofori-Atta wanted and placed him on an Interpol Red Notice. He faces multiple criminal investigations including contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the termination of a contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology.

Ofori-Atta served as Ghana’s finance minister from 2017 to 2024, playing a central role in the country’s economic management during the COVID-19 pandemic and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The OSP charged him and others with corruption and corruption related offences in November 2025.

His legal team has stated that Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorizes a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. The state opposed his bail application, arguing that Ghana has submitted an extradition request.

The US court has ordered the government to provide evidence of extradition proceedings by February 19, 2026. The presiding judge declined to rule on the extradition argument at the initial hearing, noting that no documentary evidence had been placed before the tribunal.