NPP Challenges Mahama’s Reset Agenda Amid Arrest Controversy

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has broadened its attack on the Mahama administration beyond the free speech debate, with its Communications Director linking a string of recent arrests of political activists to what he described as a comprehensive failure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s central campaign promise.

Richard Ahiagbah, posting on X, presented what he framed as a damning inventory of governance under President John Dramani Mahama, citing higher taxes and levies, power outages, what he described as midnight arrests of dissenters and critics, and concerns over the President’s brother’s acquisition of gold mines, before turning the NDC’s own campaign language against the government: “Is this the RESET you voted for?” he asked.

The comments come as two separate arrests of NPP-aligned figures have sharpened a national argument about the boundaries of free expression. Abronye DC, the NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman whose real name is Kwame Baffoe, was earlier remanded in connection with charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news, arising from a social media video in which he criticised a circuit court judge. He has since been granted bail of GH¢100,000 with two sureties by the High Court in Accra, following his arraignment. As conditions of the bail, he must report to the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) every fortnight, surrender all travel documents and seek court permission before travelling outside Ghana.

The case of TikToker Akosua Serwah Minat, detained over a post containing an alleged threat against President Mahama, added a second front to the debate. Ahiagbah argued that the arrest of NPP activists for social media comments amounts to what he called tyrannical and oppressive governance.

The NDC side pushed back with a substantive counter-argument. Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Bombande, speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, May 23, drew a firm line between protected expression and incitement. He argued it would be wrong to describe all speech that crosses legal limits as constitutionally protected free speech, saying those who engage in hate speech and then claim protection under free speech are being disingenuous.

The court that initially remanded Abronye said its decision was guided by a concern that the accused might commit a similar offence if released immediately, a justification that critics within the NPP and some legal commentators argued was constitutionally problematic. The prosecution did not oppose the eventual bail application, and the High Court granted it.

The bail conditions imposed on Abronye, particularly the travel restrictions and fortnightly reporting requirements, are standard for cases involving public order offences, though the NPP has characterised the entire prosecution as politically motivated.