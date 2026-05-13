NPP Challenges Government Credibility on Corruption Prosecutions

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications team member Adomako Baafi has challenged the government to demonstrate courtroom results rather than media coverage as the real test of its anticorruption record.

Baafi made the comments on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday, triggered by President John Dramani Mahama’s signing of the Legal Education Reform Act on Monday, May 11. The new law dismantles the Ghana School of Law’s monopoly of more than six decades over professional legal training, opening the Law Practice Course to accredited universities for the first time.

Baafi argued that expanding legal education holds limited value if the justice system it feeds into remains governed by selective prosecution standards. He accused Attorney General (AG) Dr Dominic Ayine of building public expectations around high-profile cases without securing outcomes in court.

The AG “goes out there and gives publicity, saying he will try these people,” Baafi said.

He claimed that administrations under the NPP secured actual court convictions and said the historical record supported that position, though he offered no specific case citations. The more pointed charge centred on the use of nolle prosequi, the constitutional power vested in the Attorney General under Article 88 of Ghana’s constitution to discontinue criminal proceedings at any stage before judgment.

Baafi alleged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government used that power upon taking office to protect affiliated individuals who were already standing trial in court.

The allegation has factual grounding. Attorney General Ayine filed nolle prosequi in January 2025, discontinuing proceedings against multiple NDC figures including former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Deputy Governor Johnson Asiama and others. The government later defended the move by pointing to asset recovery progress, citing a 60% recovery threshold in at least one case involving a former official. Critics, including private legal practitioner Austin Brako Powers, argued at the time that the volume of discontinuations under Ayine exceeded that of any predecessor and risked normalising impunity.

The NPP Minority has raised the nolle prosequi issue persistently since the current administration took office, framing it as evidence that the government’s publicly stated commitment to accountability does not extend to its own members. Government officials have maintained the approach is legally sound and has been applied in the interest of justice and recovery.