NPP Chairman Challenges Police Evidence in Controversial Arrest Case

New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, has challenged the Ghana Police Service to provide credible evidence supporting charges that led to his recent arrest and remand.

The controversial politician was granted bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with one surety after being charged with publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace. His arrest on September 8, 2025, stemmed from allegations that he made inflammatory statements on social media platforms.

Speaking after his release, Abronye questioned the competence of Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who replaced Dr. George Akuffo Dampare in March 2025. President John Dramani Mahama removed Dampare from office on March 13, 2025, appointing Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new IGP.

“To date, the police cannot provide a single piece of evidence to back their claims,” Abronye stated, alleging that the case against him was built on manipulated video footage comprising three different recordings showing him in different clothing.

The NPP chairman drew comparisons with the previous administration, suggesting that if former President Nana Akufo-Addo had pursued legal action against all who criticized him publicly, even prominent political figures like John Mahama would have faced arrest.

Police intercepted footage that had gone viral on social media, including Facebook, showing the accused in a live-stream programme on Ohia TV online, dubbed “The Evidence”, according to court documents.

Abronye raised serious concerns about judicial independence, claiming his remand was predetermined. He alleged that the presiding judge had prepared the ruling before hearing defense arguments, describing the process as compromising the integrity of Ghana’s legal system.

“The judge pulled a paper out of his diary and started reading my ruling just after my lawyer finished his argument,” he stated, adding that legal practitioners across the country condemned the judicial conduct in his case.

The politician expressed broader concerns about democratic governance under President Mahama’s administration, characterizing it as exercising “dangerous democracy” where state power is allegedly being abused for intimidation purposes.

His legal team, led by Daniel Mantey Addo, successfully argued for bail after initial remand orders. Circuit Court Judge Samuel Bright Acquah had remanded Abronye for the second time on September 12, 2025, before eventually granting bail.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between political figures and law enforcement agencies, particularly following the change in IGP leadership that accompanied the new government’s assumption of power.

Abronye’s situation reflects broader concerns about press freedom and political expression in Ghana, with legal experts monitoring how such cases might impact democratic discourse in the country.

The NPP chairman maintains his innocence and continues to challenge the validity of evidence presented against him, while calling for greater transparency in police investigations involving political figures.

His case will continue in court as prosecutors attempt to substantiate charges that could potentially carry significant penalties under Ghana’s criminal laws.