NPP Candidates Draw Ballot Positions Amid Agyepong Uncertainty

Five New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants gathered at the party’s national headquarters in Accra on Friday to ballot for their positions on the presidential primary ballot paper, though uncertainty lingered over whether Kwabena Agyepong would ultimately participate in January’s contest.

The balloting exercise took place on October 10, 2025, with the National Elections Committee meeting aspirants or their representatives to determine the order in which candidates will appear on the ballot for the January 31, 2026 primary election.

The five invited candidates include Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyepong. All received invitations for the balloting process despite ongoing questions about Agyepong’s eligibility.

Agyepong’s candidacy has been placed “on ice” by the party’s National Council over his failure to pay the GH¢4.6 million development levy required of all aspirants. The former NPP General Secretary has reportedly been unable to comply with the payment requirement, creating uncertainty about whether he can proceed with his campaign.

His campaign team insists he remains in the race and that the payment issue is being handled internally. The team has dismissed social media reports claiming Agyepong has been disqualified, stating the matter is still under discussion.

Agyepong has consistently objected to the development levy, arguing that the National Executive Committee has no constitutional authority to impose such fees as a qualification requirement. He maintains that the levy cannot serve as legitimate grounds for disqualification from the primary.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong has defended the GH¢4.6 million fee, describing it as a test of resourcefulness for candidates seeking to lead the party. The significant sum has sparked debate within NPP circles about whether financial capacity should factor into leadership selection.

The presidential primary represents a crucial moment for the NPP as it seeks to select a candidate who can lead the party back to power. The NPP currently sits in opposition after losing the 2024 general election to the National Democratic Congress, which won 184 out of 276 parliamentary seats while the NPP secured just 88.

Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed confirmed Thursday that the balloting would proceed for all aspirants who have fulfilled the party’s requirements, though he did not specifically address Agyepong’s status.

The ballot position draw determines the numerical order in which candidates appear on the primary ballot paper, with some party members believing certain positions carry psychological advantages with voters. While the impact of ballot position on electoral outcomes remains debated, parties treat the exercise with significant ceremony.

The January 31 primary will see delegates from across the country vote to select their preferred candidate. The winner will face the daunting task of rebuilding the NPP’s electoral fortunes after its comprehensive defeat in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who served as Vice President in the previous NPP administration, enters the race with significant name recognition but must overcome voter fatigue with the party’s recent governance record. Kennedy Agyapong brings a populist appeal and independent wealth, while Dr. Bryan Acheampong and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum offer different visions for the party’s future direction.

Whether Agyepong ultimately participates in the primary depends on resolving the payment dispute in the coming weeks. His campaign maintains he has strong grassroots support and should not be excluded over what they characterize as an illegitimate financial barrier.

For now, all five names will appear on the ballot order determined Friday, though Agyepong’s actual participation remains contingent on satisfying the National Council’s requirements or successfully challenging the development levy’s validity.

The NPP’s selection process unfolds against the backdrop of Ghana’s political calendar, with the party needing sufficient time after the primary to unite behind its chosen candidate and mount an effective campaign for the 2028 general election.