NPP Calls for Unity After Akwatia Loss

Dennis Aboagye has called on the NPP to unite for the 2028 elections after losing the Akwatia by-election to the NDC’s Bernard Baidoo, signaling the beginning of the party’s rebuilding efforts following their recent electoral setback.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, issued a rallying call to New Patriotic Party members following the party’s defeat in Tuesday’s Akwatia by-election. The loss has prompted soul-searching within the NPP as they prepare for future electoral battles.

NDC candidate Bernard Bediako Baidoo secured 18,199 votes out of 33,516 total valid votes, defeating NPP’s Solomon Kwame Asumadu, who garnered 15,235 votes. The victory represents another significant gain for the ruling National Democratic Congress in what was previously an NPP stronghold.

In a Facebook post reflecting on the defeat, Aboagye acknowledged the challenging road ahead for his party. He emphasized that while the journey toward 2028 would be difficult, unity remains the NPP’s greatest asset in overcoming their current struggles.

“There will be bruises and there will be scars, visible enough to remind us of the struggle,” Aboagye wrote, while maintaining optimism about the party’s eventual recovery. He urged party members to avoid dwelling on internal divisions and instead focus their energy on the common opponent.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the constituency’s former lawmaker, who passed away after a brief illness. The contest attracted significant attention as both major parties viewed it as a barometer of public sentiment heading into future elections.

According to Electoral Commission certified results, Baidoo won with 18,199 votes while Asumadu secured 15,235 votes, with Patrick Owusu of the Liberal Party of Ghana trailing with 82 votes. The election saw a total of 33,516 valid votes cast across 119 polling stations.

The outcome further shifts parliamentary composition, with the NDC now holding 184 seats compared to the NPP’s 87 seats and four independent members. This consolidation of NDC strength in Parliament reflects broader electoral trends that have favored the ruling party in recent contests.

Voting proceeded relatively peacefully despite isolated incidents. Police arrested one individual following disturbances at the NDC party office, where posters belonging to the winning candidate were destroyed. Additional tensions arose when NPP National Vice Chairman Osman Masawudu and NDC National Vice Chairman Awudu Sofo Azorka engaged in a confrontation at a polling station.

Over 5,500 police personnel were deployed to ensure order during the electoral process. Inspector General Christian Tetteh Yohuno toured voting centers and expressed confidence that the election would conclude without major disruptions.

For the NPP, the Akwatia result represents another setback in their efforts to rebuild following their comprehensive defeat in the 2024 general elections. The party leadership faces pressure to demonstrate renewed appeal to voters while managing internal contests and positioning for the 2028 presidential race.

Aboagye’s message reflects broader recognition within the NPP that recovery will require sustained effort and coordination. His appeal for party volunteers to continue their dedication suggests ongoing concerns about maintaining activist energy during the opposition period.

The NDC’s victory in Akwatia reinforces President John Dramani Mahama’s governing mandate while demonstrating the party’s continued electoral strength in key constituencies. For Bernard Bediako Baidoo, the win represents a successful transition from constituency secretary to Member of Parliament.

As both parties analyze the Akwatia results, attention now turns to how these dynamics will influence preparation for the next general election cycle, with the NPP seeking pathways back to competitive standing while the NDC works to maintain its current dominance.