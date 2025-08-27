NPP Broadens Electoral Base for 2026 Leadership Contest

Ghana’s New Patriotic Party has significantly widened its internal electoral college ahead of a pivotal leadership race.

The opposition party confirmed an expansion of its delegate register for presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026. This constitutional amendment introduces 19 new categories of eligible voters into the process.

The updated register now includes all former regional and constituency executives, alongside members of the National Council of Elders and Patrons. It incorporates former Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates with active membership, and past national officers. Executives from the party’s external branches and TESCON leaders from tertiary institutions also join the voting pool.

National and regional coordinators, along with patrons, are newly enfranchised under these changes. The list extends to former ministers, deputy ministers, and past metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives. Party officials describe this move as a strategic effort to enhance inclusivity and mirror the party’s developing structure.

This decision, ratified under Article 13 of the party’s constitution following July’s delegates conference, sets the stage for a competitive internal election. The primaries will determine who leads the NPP into the 2028 general elections, marking the first open contest since the party transitioned into opposition.