NPP, BoG and NDC Clash Over True Scale of 2025 Central Bank Losses

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has rejected a sweeping seven-point critique from the Minority New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament, triggering a three-way political standoff over the credibility of the central bank’s 2025 audited financial statements.

Speaking at a press conference on May 3, 2026, Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, argued that the BoG’s headline loss of GH¢15.6 billion significantly understates the institution’s actual financial performance. He contended that when losses captured under “Other Comprehensive Income” are added, the total rises to GH¢34.9 billion, and that stripping out proceeds from gold sales pushes the figure to GH¢44 billion.

The BoG defines policy solvency as its ability to finance the full cost of its monetary policy operations, including open market operations (OMO) and liquidity management, from internally generated income without external support. Based on this definition, the Bank reported a surplus of approximately GH¢5.5 billion, derived from operating income of GH¢22.2 billion against OMO costs of GH¢16.7 billion. The Minority argues that calculation is built on a GH¢9.6 billion gain from gold sales that cannot be treated as recurring income.

BoG Fires Back

The Bank of Ghana indicated that the Minority’s interpretation of the accounts risked creating unnecessary alarm and distorting public understanding of the Bank’s financial position. It noted that central banks globally actively manage assets, including gold, and that gains from such transactions were legitimate and fully recognised income, even if non-recurring.

On the issue of accounting standards, the Bank clarified that while the financial statements incorporated International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) principles, certain treatments were guided by statutory requirements under the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612). It explained that the auditors, KPMG, issued an unmodified opinion on the accounts and that the reference to an “Emphasis of Matter” did not indicate any wrongdoing or qualification.

The BoG also addressed the cost of open market operations, stating that the figure represented the cost of liquidity sterilisation in a high-interest rate environment as part of efforts to reduce inflation, and that such costs were expected when central banks deployed market-based instruments to absorb excess liquidity.

Wealth Transfer Claim and Credit Contraction

Among the Minority’s most pointed allegations is its characterisation of the GH¢14.61 billion paid in interest to commercial banks. Oppong Nkrumah described this as a “wealth transfer from the public balance sheet to private balance sheets,” noting that private sector credit growth fell to negative 13.9 percent in 2025 from 28.8 percent in 2024, and that every cedi paid to commercial banks through OMO was a cedi that did not fund classrooms, apprenticeships, or youth skills programmes.

The Bank of Ghana’s 2025 audited financial statements, released on May 1, 2026, show that the central bank’s total negative equity has risen to GH¢93.82 billion, while spending on OMOs doubled to GH¢16.73 billion as the Bank absorbed excess liquidity to control inflation.

Official data shows losses declined from GH¢13.23 billion in 2023 to GH¢9.49 billion in 2024, before rising again to GH¢15.63 billion in 2025, a trajectory the Minority cites as evidence of a reversal of recovery.

NDC Majority Calls Criticism Alarmist

The Parliamentary Majority described the Minority’s commentary as inaccurate and alarmist, saying: “They have used strong language. They have attempted to create alarm. But confidence is not competence. Volume is not accuracy.” The Majority expressed concern about how the audit report is being discussed publicly, arguing that the Minority’s analysis presents a flawed understanding of a highly technical document.

The government and ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials maintain the financial results reflect deliberate policy choices. Parliamentary Majority spokesperson Atta Issah said the Bank’s ability to set monetary policy is grounded in statute, not its balance sheet position, and pointed to inflation falling by 18 percentage points, the cedi strengthening by 41 percent, and gross international reserves growing from US$9.1 billion to US$13.8 billion over the year.

Politicisation Warning

The Minority also raised a procedural objection beyond the accounting dispute. Oppong Nkrumah cited Section 58(2) of the Bank of Ghana Act, stressing that the law requires the Finance Minister, not a political party, to submit the annual report to Parliament within one month, and warned that the politicisation of the BoG would create issues for the independence and credibility of the institution going forward.

The Caucus indicated it will present reform proposals later in the week, stressing the need for urgent measures to restore the Bank’s solvency, rebuild credibility, and ensure monetary policy supports Ghana’s real economy.

The BoG Board maintains the institution remains policy solvent and projects a return to profitability between 2026 and 2030 as interest rates decline.