NPP Begins Expulsion Process for Prof Frimpong Boateng

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commenced formal processes to expel former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, following comments he made describing the party as “fake” and questioning its internal democratic processes.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said it had taken due notice of remarks made by Prof Frimpong Boateng during a television interview on Channel One TV on Monday, January 12, 2026.

During the interview, the former minister stated that he no longer considers himself a member of the NPP and made what the party described as disparaging remarks about its leadership and internal structures.

“The present NPP is not the NPP I used to know. It’s fake. What I see now is not the party I knew,” Prof Frimpong Boateng said during the interview.

The statement further accused Prof Frimpong Boateng of alleging that the party’s 2023 presidential primary was rigged in favour of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who emerged as the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

“The Party unequivocally rejects Professor Frimpong Boateng’s unfortunate characterisation of the NPP and firmly denies his baseless and unsubstantiated allegations regarding the conduct of the 2023 Presidential Primary,” the statement said.

The NPP insisted that the primary was conducted in a manner that was free, fair, transparent, and credible, adding that the outcome was accepted by all aspirants who took part in the contest.

According to the party, Prof Frimpong Boateng’s comments amount to conduct that is highly reprehensible and inimical to the values, unity, and integrity of the Party.

It said the remarks undermine internal cohesion and party discipline, particularly at a time when unity remains critical to the party’s political fortunes.

“Consequently, the Party has invoked the relevant provisions of its Constitution to commence the necessary processes to expel him from the Party, strictly in accordance with due process,” the statement concluded.

Prof Frimpong Boateng, a former NPP flagbearer aspirant, has in recent years been openly critical of the party’s leadership and internal decision making processes.

The renowned cardiac surgeon contested the NPP’s 2007 and 2008 presidential primaries but lost to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on both occasions. He served as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation from January 2017 to August 2020 under the Akufo Addo administration.

During the interview, Prof Frimpong Boateng also alleged that the party’s current way of handling affairs is tantamount to corruption. He stated that the NPP has two branches, one he calls “fake” and the other “real,” insisting he only identifies with the latter.

The former minister has been a vocal critic of the party’s direction in recent times, particularly regarding what he perceives as a departure from the party’s founding principles and democratic values.

The NPP lost the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with President John Dramani Mahama defeating Dr Bawumia. The party is currently in opposition for the first time since 2016.

Prof Frimpong Boateng’s public criticism comes at a time when the NPP is undergoing internal reflection following its electoral defeat. The party is expected to hold internal elections in the coming months to elect new leadership.

The NPP Constitution provides for disciplinary procedures against members whose conduct is deemed to bring the party into disrepute or undermine its unity and cohesion.

Under the party’s constitution, expulsion requires adherence to due process, including the right of the accused member to be heard before any final decision is taken.