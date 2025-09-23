NPP Begins Delayed Flagbearer Vetting as Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong Face Panel

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) commenced its long-awaited vetting process for flagbearer aspirants today, with former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong among five candidates facing the party’s screening committee. The process begins after an unexplained delay from the original September 15-22 timeline announced by party leadership.

Five aspirants have presented their forms to contest for the flagbearer position, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Adutwum, Ing. Kwabena Agyepong, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, setting up what observers describe as the most competitive leadership race in recent party history.

The delayed vetting raises questions about internal party coordination as the opposition NPP prepares for what many consider a crucial leadership transition. Party officials provided no public explanation for the postponement from the originally scheduled September 15-22 vetting period, with recommendations expected to be submitted to the National Council (NC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) on September 29, 2025.

Dr. Bawumia enters the vetting as a frontrunner, leveraging his experience as Vice President under the previous Nana Akufo-Addo administration and his deep involvement in Ghana’s digitalization agenda. His candidacy represents continuity for the party’s economic and technological policies, appealing to delegates seeking proven leadership credentials.

Kennedy Agyapong brings a different dynamic to the race, positioning himself as an outsider candidate despite his long NPP membership. The former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) has cultivated a reputation for direct communication and business acumen, appealing to party members seeking change from traditional political approaches.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who served as Minister for National Security, brings security expertise and policy experience to the contest. His candidacy reflects the party’s focus on governance credentials as it seeks to return to power in the 2028 elections.

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum represents the party’s commitment to educational reform and youth development. His academic background and ministerial experience position him as a policy-focused candidate in the leadership race.

Former General Secretary Ing. Kwabena Agyepong’s inclusion adds historical perspective to the contest. His previous party leadership role and engineering background offer delegates an alternative vision for the party’s future direction.

The vetting process occurs against the backdrop of the NPP’s official announcement of Saturday, January 31, 2026, as the date for its presidential primary to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections. This early primary schedule demonstrates the party’s commitment to allowing sufficient time for the chosen candidate to prepare for the national elections.

The NPP flagbearer contest has increasingly seen sharp exchanges between the camps of Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, as both sides make their case to lead the party into the 2028 elections. Recent developments include Ken Agyapong establishing an Anti-Election Rigging Squad ahead of the party’s presidential primaries, responding to mounting concerns about potential electoral malpractice during the contest.

The party has taken steps to maintain order during the campaign period, establishing a five-member ad hoc committee to ensure a respectful and orderly presidential flagbearer race ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Today’s vetting represents a critical step in the NPP’s transition process as the party seeks to position itself competitively for the 2028 elections. The outcome of the screening process will determine which candidates advance to the primary election, shaping the party’s future leadership and electoral prospects.

The delay in the vetting schedule, while unexplained, does not appear to have disrupted the overall primary timeline, with the January 31, 2026 election date remaining unchanged according to party sources.