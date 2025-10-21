NPP Aspirants Meet Akufo-Addo, Pledge Unity Ahead of 2026 Primaries

Former President Nana, Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met all NPP flag bearer aspirants ahead of the party’s 2026 primaries.

The meeting between former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the five NPP presidential aspirants highlights the party’s internal dynamics as it prepares for the January 2026 primaries.

Held at his Nima residence, the gathering focused on promoting unity and a peaceful campaign process among the contenders vying for the party’s flagbearership ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Key aspects of the meeting included discussions on maintaining a healthy and issue-driven campaign, with an emphasis on presenting visions to party delegates.

The aspirants expressed commitment to a harmonious process and support for the eventual winner, underscoring the importance of party cohesion.

Akufo-Addo’s engagement reflects the significance of leadership and internal party diplomacy in Ghana’s political landscape