NPP Aspirant Warns Against Sweeping Failure Claims Damaging Party Image

A prominent contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position has cautioned against broad criticism of the party’s governmental record, arguing that generalized failure statements provide ammunition for opposition parties ahead of future elections.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum criticized sweeping assessments of party performance during his Wednesday appearance on AsaasePa’s Atumpan programme, emphasizing the strategic risks of internal rhetoric that could undermine electoral competitiveness.

The former Education Minister distanced himself from harsh criticism of former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his recent apology to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates, suggesting alternative approaches to addressing governmental shortcomings.

“What I said was that if there were lapses during our tenure, we could just single them out and deal with them,” Adutwum explained, warning against providing opponents with campaign ammunition suggesting the party accomplished nothing during its administration.

Current polling data shows Bawumia maintaining a commanding 52 percent lead in the NPP flagbearer race, while Adutwum registers just one percent support among party delegates, highlighting the electoral dynamics influencing current internal party discussions.

The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament reinforced his position that Bawumia should not bear sole responsibility for economic challenges, noting the former vice-president never served as Finance Minister and therefore cannot be held exclusively accountable for fiscal policy outcomes.

Policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has previously dismissed Adutwum’s assertions that communication deficits caused the NPP’s loss of public goodwill, suggesting ongoing debates about the party’s messaging effectiveness during its previous administration.

Adutwum highlighted specific achievements in education policy, referencing Ghana’s second-place ranking in Africa for “Highest Quality Education” according to the Financing Africa Report, with a score of 84.5 on the Sustainable Development Goal index.

The former minister acknowledged communication failures prevented effective promotion of party accomplishments, particularly in education transformation where significant policy innovations occurred during NPP governance.

Despite dismissing recent Global InfoAnalytics polling results, Adutwum’s campaign team insists grassroots support remains strong, though his current standing suggests challenging prospects in the flagbearer contest.

The education sector transformation included introduction of free Senior High School education, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme expansion, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) revitalization initiatives.

Adutwum’s strategic positioning reflects broader concerns within party leadership about maintaining electoral viability while acknowledging administrative shortcomings, particularly as the party prepares for the 2028 electoral cycle.

Ghana’s educational excellence was further demonstrated when three Ghanaian students secured the top three positions in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) International Excellence Awards, validating claims about educational achievements during NPP administration.

The flagbearer aspirant emphasized targeted criticism over blanket condemnation, arguing that specific policy assessments allow for constructive improvement while preserving party credibility among voters.

Political observers note that Adutwum’s intervention reflects strategic calculations about party unity and electoral positioning, as various aspirants navigate complex loyalty dynamics within party structures ahead of the flagbearer selection process.