NPP Asks Members to Hold Off Commentary on Constitution Review Committee Report

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on its members and supporters to refrain from making public comments on the proposals of the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) as the party undertakes an internal review.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP disclosed that a joint committee has been directed to study the CRC’s final proposals submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22.

The committee, jointly led by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Frank Davies Esq., is expected to advise the party’s National Council on an official stance after a thorough assessment of the recommendations.

Members of the committee include senior party officials and Members of Parliament such as Hassan Tampuli, O.B. Amoah, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gary Nimako Esq., Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Dr. Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, Fati Abubakar, and Hanifa Adjoa Yahaya.

Mr. Boakye stressed that the review process is ongoing and urged party faithful to exercise caution in their commentary until the committee concludes its work.

“All party members are encouraged to be cautious with their commentary on the proposals of the CRC as we await the outcome of the joint committee’s study,” he stated.

He added that the NPP would soon communicate its official position, emphasising the party’s intention to present a unified and well-considered response to the CRC’s final proposals.