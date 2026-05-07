NPP Antwerp Secretary Andrews Perprem Funds Transport and Meals for BECE Candidates in Agyapomaa

In a move aimed at easing the burden on rural students, the Antwerp Chapter Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Belgium and aspiring Branch Secretary, Mr. Andrews Kwame Perprem, has funded feeding and transportation for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in his hometown of Agyapomaa.

The donation, made in his personal capacity, is expected to transform the examination experience for pupils of Agyapomaa Basic School who sit their papers at Akyem Asafo, about a 90-minute walk from their community.

For years, candidates from Agyapomaa have walked nearly three hours daily over the five-day examination period due to lack of transport. The exhausting journey often left them tired and unfocused before entering the examination hall, affecting their overall performance.

This year, that story is changing. Thanks to Mr. Perprem’s intervention, the students will now have access to safe transport and adequate meals during the exams.

Speaking to the candidates via telephone, Mr. Perprem encouraged them to stay focused and to rise above the limitations that often come with growing up in rural communities.

“Success is achievable regardless of your background,” he told the pupils. “Do not let where you come from define where you are going.”

From Barefoot to Boardroom

Mr. Perprem shared his own journey as motivation. He recounted growing up in Agyapomaa under difficult conditions — walking barefoot to farms, attending school on an empty stomach, and at times struggling to cope due to a broken home.

Through determination and discipline, he completed his first degree and later earned three master’s degrees from both Ghanaian and international universities. Today, he works as a development consultant and political analyst, while also serving as Chief Executive Officer of Drewperp Consult Limited and Drewperp Financial Services. He also consults for international organisations and contributes to development policy discussions.

His message to the students was clear: their current circumstances do not have to determine their future.

A History of Giving Back

This is not Mr. Perprem’s first act of community support. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, he donated essential relief items to the Agyapomaa community to help families cope with hardship. Through his NGO, Save the Mining Communities-Ghana, he has consistently promoted education and advocated for safer and more sustainable livelihoods in mining communities across the country.

He has also contributed to job creation through his businesses, providing employment opportunities both in Ghana and abroad.

The latest support for the BECE candidates was delivered to the pupils through the Unit Committee Member for the Agyapomaa Electoral Area, Mr. William Tetteh, popularly known as Paa Willie, and the Amankrado of Agyapomaa, Nana Barfour Ampem Darko III.

Grassroots Impact and Political Signal

Community members and political observers say the intervention reflects Mr. Perprem’s consistent focus on grassroots development and youth empowerment. The gesture has been widely welcomed in Agyapomaa, where many families struggle with the financial burden of transporting children during the BECE period.

“This is a huge relief for our children and their parents,” said one community member. “In the past, the children would arrive at the examination centre exhausted. Now they can focus on their papers.”

Mr. Perprem’s continued engagement with his hometown has also sparked discussion within NPP circles in Belgium. Many believe his blend of professional expertise, personal resilience, and commitment to human development positions him as a strong contender in the upcoming NPP Belgium Branch elections.

For Mr. Perprem, however, the motivation goes beyond politics.

“My roots are in Agyapomaa, and I will never forget where I come from,” he said. “If my little support can give these children a fair chance to succeed, then it is worth it.”

As the BECE exams begin across the country, his intervention stands as a reminder of how personal initiative can make a tangible difference in rural education.