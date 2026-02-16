NPP Announces Policy Unit for 2028 Campaign

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun a major internal restructuring process, including plans to establish a strengthened policy unit, as part of a broader strategy to rebuild the party and reposition it for the 2028 general elections.

This was announced by the party’s newly elected presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the NPP’s post election thanksgiving service held on Saturday, February 15, 2026, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium.

The thanksgiving service followed the successful conclusion of the NPP’s internal electoral processes, including its national conference and peaceful flagbearer election, which party leaders described as incident free and orderly.

Addressing party executives, clergy, Members of Parliament (MPs), former ministers, regional and constituency officers, polling station executives and grassroots organizers, Dr Bawumia framed the moment not as a personal victory celebration but as the symbolic end of one phase of party reform and the beginning of a new rebuilding chapter.

Historically, the NPP has relied on a mix of party committees, think tanks and ad hoc policy teams to develop its governance and campaign proposals. However, after recent electoral cycles and internal reforms, party leadership has come under pressure to modernize its structures, professionalize policy development and present clearer alternative programmes to the electorate.

Against this background, Dr Bawumia announced that the party would move quickly to reorganize its policy structures, including the creation of a dedicated policy unit to refine, coordinate and market the NPP’s alternative policy proposals to Ghanaians ahead of the 2028 elections.

According to him, the policy restructuring will run alongside a broader organizational reorganization of party structures at national, regional, constituency and grassroots levels to build a stronger and more motivated campaign machinery.

He stated that the party would also embark on a nationwide thank you tour in the coming weeks to acknowledge the conduct, discipline and commitment of party members during the internal election period, while using the opportunity to reconnect with the grassroots and rebuild internal cohesion.

Dr Bawumia acknowledged that the internal elections, though peaceful, had created tensions and strained relationships within the party, noting that political contests often leave emotional and organizational scars.

He therefore used the occasion to call for forgiveness, reconciliation and unity, urging party members to move beyond factionalism, personal grudges and internal suspicions.

He stressed that healing within the party would not come through silence but through honest engagement, accountability and a shared commitment to common values and goals.

Placing the party’s rebuilding effort within a national context, the former Vice President said the road to 2028 would require discipline, sacrifice, humility and hard work, warning that electoral victory would not be automatic but must be earned constituency by constituency and household by household.

He presented the creation of a policy unit and the reorganization of party structures as essential tools for regaining public trust and offering credible governance alternatives to the electorate.

Beyond internal party matters, Dr Bawumia also issued a broader appeal to the government, calling for political restraint, national healing and responsible governance. He warned against political intimidation, vengeance and score settling, stressing that Ghana must not be divided by partisan conflict.

He argued that democracy should not be reduced to retribution and that leadership must reassure all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, that they are safe, respected and valued.

Politically, the NPP’s restructuring drive comes at a time when the party is seeking to recover from electoral setbacks and reposition itself as a credible alternative to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Bawumia’s emergence as flagbearer represents a generational and strategic transition in the party’s leadership, with a renewed focus on technocratic policy development, institutional reform and long term political rebuilding.

In closing, Dr Bawumia pledged his full commitment to the rebuilding process, calling on party members, volunteers, youth organizers, women’s groups and elders to recommit to service, competence, respect for institutions and belief in the Ghanaian people.

He described the establishment of a policy unit, the reorganization of party structures and the nationwide engagement strategy as the foundation of a long term project to rebuild trust within the party and with the broader Ghanaian public.

The thanksgiving service thus marked not only the spiritual closure of the NPP’s internal elections, but also the formal launch of a new reform and policy driven phase in the party’s history, with the creation of a policy unit standing at the center of its strategy to reclaim relevance, credibility and competitiveness ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Dr Bawumia secured 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 percent of total valid votes cast, in the January 31, 2026, presidential primaries to defeat four other contenders. Former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.76 percent.