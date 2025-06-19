NPP Alleges NDC and Police Delaying Ablekuma North Results

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Kodua has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Ghana Police Service of deliberately obstructing the collation and declaration of results for the Ablekuma North parliamentary seat.

Speaking on the unresolved dispute, Kodua claimed the NDC is resisting the process because it lost the constituency and fears an NPP victory once votes are properly tallied.

Kodua urged the NDC to accept the outcome, drawing a parallel to the NPP’s concession in Dome Kwabenya despite initial disagreements. He revealed that the NPP is preparing legal action to compel the completion of the collation process, alleging that the police have refused to provide security for the final tally in what he described as bias toward the NDC. “If the NDC had won, the police would have ensured the results were declared,” Kodua said. He emphasized that all parties receive electoral documents, including pink sheets, which should form the basis for a transparent outcome.

The NPP’s National Executive Committee has reportedly discussed legal measures to resolve the impasse. The dispute underscores lingering tensions over unresolved parliamentary results, with the NPP framing the delay as an attempt to subvert its rightful victory. Electoral disputes in Ghana often escalate into legal battles, with both major parties frequently accusing each other of leveraging state institutions to influence outcomes. The Ablekuma North standoff reflects broader challenges in ensuring timely and credible result declarations in Ghana’s electoral process.