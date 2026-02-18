NPP Activist Uses RTI Law to Probe GETFund, EOCO, YEA and NEIP Records

An opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member has filed sweeping Right to Information (RTI) requests against four government-linked agencies, demanding detailed procurement records, scholarship beneficiary lists, and financial recovery data stretching back more than a decade.

Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, a resident of Oyarifa in the Greater Accra Region and a known NPP communicator, submitted the requests to the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), covering the 2025 and 2026 financial years.

The requests include copies of approved procurement plans, detailed lists of goods, services, and contracts awarded, including suppliers, contract sums, procurement methods, and contract dates, as well as any amendments or revisions to those plans. At GETFund, Amekplenu went further, requesting comprehensive information on scholarship beneficiaries, including award amounts, selection criteria, committee compositions, and internal guidelines governing scholarship decisions, areas that have historically attracted controversy under successive governments.

EOCO was asked to furnish details of all financial recoveries dating back to 2012, including total amounts recovered, case-by-case breakdowns, and confirmation that funds were deposited into official state accounts. NEIP was asked to provide full income and expenditure statements for the 2025 and 2026 financial year.

In his letters, Amekplenu stated the requests were made “in the public interest to promote transparency, accountability, and responsible management of public resources,” and requested that any refusal be accompanied by written reasons as required under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).

The requests arrive against a backdrop of fresh RTI enforcement activity. In January 2026, the RTI Commission imposed a 100,000 Ghana cedi administrative penalty on EOCO after the agency failed to release information requested by a private citizen and did not respond to Commission directives to submit the information for review. The ruling signals that the Commission is prepared to act against agencies that treat information requests as optional, regardless of political context.

GETFund and YEA have both faced scrutiny in prior years over scholarship awards and programme spending, making the requests politically significant as the country moves deeper into the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration’s first year in office.

The RTI Act gives every Ghanaian citizen the right to request information from public bodies within defined timelines, with the Commission empowered to investigate refusals and impose sanctions on non-compliant institutions.