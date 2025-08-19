NPP Activist Threatens Retaliation Against Broadcaster After Arrest

Ghanaian political tensions escalated as AY, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) social media activist, publicly vowed to “deal ruthlessly” with United Television host Agya Kwabena.

Her threat follows her arrest by National Security Operatives over alleged death threats against President John Mahama and his family.

Speaking on Movement Television, AY accused Kwabena of fabricating claims that led to her detention. She insists she never made the threats during a Fante Comedy TikTok livestream, despite Kwabena identifying her as “Ghana Jollof”—the alias used by the perpetrator in the viral video.

“I have a problem with him. Police depended on his false report,” she declared, rejecting legal recourse. Instead, she plans to invoke traditional justice through her family in the Volta Region: “I will not take this to court. I will inform my family, and we’ll handle it our way.”

The broadcaster maintains his accusation, citing video evidence. Security analysts warn AY’s retaliatory threats could deepen political divisions amid Ghana’s fragile post-election climate.