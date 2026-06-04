NPP Accuses NDC Of Reversing Position On Values Bill

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of reversing its position on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill after amending it.

Parliament passed the reintroduced bill, formally the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, on Friday, May 29, 2026, after adopting several amendments. The legislation, which criminalises LGBTQ+ activities and their promotion, now awaits assent by President John Mahama.

The NPP, whose lawmakers first passed the measure unanimously in 2024, said the governing party had championed it in opposition but rewrote it substantially after taking office. In a statement signed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Caucus called the changes a breach of faith and demanded that the original 2024 version be restored and sent to the President for assent.

Minority figures said more than 30 amendments altered the bill, with several original provisions deleted or redrafted, much of it centred on Clause 9. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said the changes narrowed exemptions so that professional and routine services, such as legal representation and journalism, would not be treated as promoting LGBTQ+ activities.

The Minority also pointed to reported divisions within government, including disagreement over whether Parliament met quorum during passage. Speaker Alban Bagbin has reportedly asked for the bill to return for a fresh consideration stage, a move the Majority leadership is said to oppose.

In a more contentious claim, the NPP said it had been informed that President Mahama told British officials during a recent visit that the bill was not close to becoming law, and it pointed to his remarks at Chatham House in London. The party offered no documentary evidence, and the claim could not be independently verified.

The NPP restated its opposition to the normalisation or promotion of what it called LGBTQ+ practices and accused the NDC of exploiting the issue during the 2024 campaign before changing course. It framed the dispute as a test of trust and political credibility.

Supporters of the bill say it protects Ghanaian cultural and religious values, while human rights groups and some international bodies warn that it threatens constitutional freedoms. President Mahama has yet to act on the legislation.