NPP accuses NDC of lacking shame over Akwatia seat contest

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin has launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Congress, claiming the party has “no shame” for contesting the Akwatia parliamentary seat.

Speaking at the one-week observation of the late Ernest Kumi, Afenyo Markin argued that the NDC should have withdrawn from the Akwatia race after the New Patriotic Party decided not to contest the Tamale Central seat. The NPP leader suggested this would have demonstrated commitment to peace and national unity.

“If they did, they wouldn’t have contested for the Akwatia seat when the NPP decided not to contest the Tamale Central seat,” Afenyo Markin said. He added that the party should have refrained from contesting “because of peace and the betterment of the country.”

The minority leader made pointed remarks about the NDC’s treatment of the late Kumi, claiming the party made life difficult for him while alive and continues to “haunt him” even in death. He highlighted what he saw as irony in the NDC’s candidate selection, noting that the same lawyer who previously sought to unseat Kumi is now the party’s nominee.

Afenyo Markin called on NPP supporters to campaign vigorously to retain the seat in Kumi’s memory. He promised intensive campaigning efforts, declaring that party members would campaign through Monday night without rest.

The comments reflect growing tensions between Ghana’s major political parties as they prepare for the upcoming by-election. The Akwatia seat became vacant following Kumi’s death, setting up a contest that has drawn national attention.