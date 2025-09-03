NPP Accuses NDC Leaders of Death Threats Against Party Officials

The New Patriotic Party has formally accused National Democratic Congress officials of issuing death threats against senior party figures, calling for police intervention to preserve Ghana’s democratic stability.

In a statement released Wednesday and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP alleged that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, and MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh received death threats from NDC officials.

The party specifically named Chief Sofo Azorka, NDC’s 1st National Vice Chairman, and Alhaji Abdul Wahab Amadu, the Abuakwa North Constituency Communication Officer, as responsible for the alleged threats against its leadership.

The NPP also accused Chief Sofo Azorka of leading what it described as a violent physical attack against the party’s 3rd National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, during the post-election period.

“Such violent conduct by no mean a person than a National Officer of the ruling party and a constituency officer diminishes the gains of our democracy and has the potential to create further insecurity in the country,” the NPP statement declared.

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions and concerns about Ghana’s democratic environment, with the NPP citing the country’s recent decline in global peace rankings as evidence of deteriorating security conditions.

The opposition party announced plans to formally lodge complaints with the Ghana Police Service against the accused individuals, demanding immediate investigation and potential arrests.

The NPP specifically called on the Inspector General of Police to arrest and investigate Chief Sofo Azorka, Alhaji Abdul Wahab, and others allegedly captured in widely circulated videos related to the incident.

The party emphasized that the alleged “recklessness” of these acts requires proper investigation and punishment to safeguard Ghana’s democratic stability and prevent further escalation of political tensions.

The accusations highlight ongoing concerns about political violence and intimidation tactics that could undermine Ghana’s reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa.

Ghana has historically maintained relative political stability compared to regional neighbors, making allegations of threats between major party officials particularly significant for the country’s democratic credentials.

The NPP’s decision to pursue formal police complaints suggests the party views the alleged threats as serious enough to warrant criminal investigation rather than political resolution.

Political observers will monitor how authorities respond to the allegations and whether formal investigations are launched against the named NDC officials.

The incident underscores broader challenges facing Ghana’s political environment as parties navigate post-election tensions and prepare for future electoral competition.

Both the NPP and NDC have previously accused each other of various forms of political intimidation, though specific death threat allegations against senior party officials represent a serious escalation.

The Ghana Police Service has not yet publicly responded to the NPP’s call for investigations or indicated whether formal complaints have been received.