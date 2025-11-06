NPP Accuses Mahama Government Of ‘Political Persecution’ As Party Sets Primary Date

The New Patriotic Party on Wednesday launched a sweeping condemnation of the Mahama administration, accusing it of political persecution and undermining judicial independence, while simultaneously announcing its presidential primary will be held on Jan. 31, 2026.

In a combative press conference at the party’s national Secretariat, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong outlined a series of what he termed “state-sponsored harassment” cases against party members and declared the ruling party had created an “atmosphere of fear” within the judiciary.

“The Constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence, yet under this administration, our members are treated as guilty until proven innocent,” Kodua said.

Allegations of Persecution and Judicial Complicity

Kodua’s address featured sharp allegations against the government of President John Mahama. He claimed state security agencies are being “weaponized” to target opposition figures, citing the “unlawful detention” and “unreasonable bail conditions” for several prominent NPP members, including Chairman Wontumi and former MP Adu Boahen.

He further alleged that the removal of Chief Justice Justice Araba Torkonoo has led to judicial complicity, intimidating judges and compromising the courts’ independence.

The NPP secretary saved his most pointed criticism for Attorney General Dominic Ayine, accusing him of conducting “media trials” and abusing his power.

“The Attorney General has turned himself into a court of competent jurisdiction,” Kodua said. “He pronounces people guilty before trial and frees his political cronies without consequence.”

He referenced the use of nolle prosequi declarations to drop charges against members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) as evidence of selective justice.

Primary Date Set Amid Internal Party Reforms

Amid the political firestorm, Kodua confirmed the party is moving forward with its internal electoral processes. The presidential primary, scheduled for Jan. 31, 2026, is intended to select the party’s flagbearer for the next general election.

Kodua said preparations were “well underway” and emphasized a commitment to transparency. The party has established an Intra-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to work with aspirants and has completed a nationwide constituency album verification exercise with input from all camps.

The party’s Presidential Elections Committee is scheduled to hold a separate briefing on Thursday to outline further details of the election roadmap.

In a move to enforce party discipline, Kodua announced that payment of membership dues is now a mandatory requirement for participating in internal elections as a delegate or contestant.

“The party will strictly enforce this provision without exception,” he said, directing members to use designated mobile payment platforms.

The party has also formed a seven-member ad hoc committee, chaired by Hon. Anyimadu Antwi, to review potential amnesty for suspended members. Simultaneously, a petition against MP Kwaku Asante Boateng for conduct “inconsistent with the party’s core values” has been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

Concerns Over Freedoms and Environment

Kodua expanded his criticism to include press freedom and environmental issues, accusing the government of reviving a “culture of silence” by arresting social media users who criticize officials.

“The police are more interested in arresting Facebookers and TikTokers than fighting insecurity,” he stated.

On the issue of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, Kodua blamed the NDC for exacerbating the environmental destruction, alleging its members “have taken over almost all galamsey sites in the country.” He offered the NPP’s cooperation to the government to end the menace, which he called an “existential threat.”

Concluding his address, Kodua reaffirmed the NPP’s dedication to the rule of law and democracy.

“We will not relent in defending democracy and justice in Ghana,” he said. “Our party remains focused on building a stronger, fairer, and more accountable nation.”

The Mahama administration and the NDC had not issued an immediate response to the allegations as of Wednesday evening.

By Kingsley Asiedu