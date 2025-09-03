NPP Accepts Defeat in Ghana’s Akwatia By-Election

The New Patriotic Party has graciously accepted defeat in the Akwatia by-election, acknowledging the National Democratic Congress victory as the will of constituents.

The Electoral Commission declared NDC’s Bernard Bediako Baidoo winner with 18,199 votes against NPP’s Solomon Asumadu’s 15,235 votes, marking a significant shift in the historically competitive Eastern Region constituency.

Patrick Owusu of the Liberal Party of Ghana trailed with 82 votes. Of the 33,819 total ballots cast, 303 were rejected, reflecting a high voter turnout for the by-election.

Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Tony Osei-Adjei, acknowledged disappointment while respecting the democratic outcome. “We are a bit disappointed because that wasn’t what we expected but the constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith,” he stated.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of former MP Ernest Yaw Kumi on July 7, 2025, who had successfully reclaimed the seat for the NPP in 2024 following legal challenges over previous election results.

Osei-Adjei expressed regret over losing the seat that Kumi had fought to retain. “To some extent, we disappointed him because he has lost his life in trying to maintain the seat,” he said, reflecting on Kumi’s dedication to the constituency.

The NPP official referenced the legal battles Kumi faced before his death, noting that “somewhere along the line he lost when the Supreme Court gave the first ruling and it was left with the Koforidua court to take a decision on it.”

The NDC victory tilts the balance in Akwatia, where no party can claim permanent ownership of the seat, continuing the constituency’s tradition of competitive elections between the two major parties.

Bernard Bediako Baidoo, a private legal practitioner, secured the NDC nomination after defeating the party’s 2024 parliamentary candidate in the primary, demonstrating internal party competition for the crucial seat.

The result reduces NPP’s parliamentary representation while strengthening the NDC’s commanding majority in Ghana’s 9th Parliament. The NDC currently holds 184 seats compared to the NPP’s 88 seats, with four independent candidates, following their decisive victory in the 2024 general elections.

Global Info Analytics had projected Bediako’s victory, forecasting he would receive 53% of votes compared to Asumadu’s projected 47%, indicating the polling accurately reflected voter sentiment.

The peaceful acceptance of results by the NPP demonstrates Ghana’s democratic maturity, with party officials emphasizing respect for the electoral process despite their disappointment.

Akwatia constituency has historically alternated between NPP and NDC control, making it a key battleground seat in Ghana’s Eastern Region. Out of nine elections, the NPP has won five while the NDC has secured four, highlighting the constituency’s competitive nature.

The by-election drew significant attention as a potential indicator of voter sentiment following the NDC’s return to power under President John Mahama’s administration.

Voter turnout remained strong despite the by-election context, suggesting continued civic engagement in the constituency known for its active political participation.

The result reinforces the NDC’s political momentum following their comprehensive victory in the 2024 general elections, while the NPP faces the challenge of rebuilding support in competitive constituencies.