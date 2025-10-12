NPG Strengthens Journalist Capacity to Promote Transparency in Nuclear Development

By: Perdita Agyarko

A media workshop on Ghana’s nuclear power project was held with a detailed view of the reactor design, highlighting advancement in safety features and efficiency improvements.

The 2-days workshop which was organized by the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) under the sponsorship of the Bui Power Authority delved into the importance of the media building trust with the local community as a key strategy, launching a series of public forums and transparent reporting initiatives in telling compelling stories around Nuclear Power.

The program took place on October 1st and 2nd, 2025 at the Bui Power Authority conference hall under the theme: “Media Practice: A Bridge in Building a Sustainable Community Development.”

It was stressed that media practice plays a vital role in building sustainable community development by serving as a bridge between communities, policymakers and stakeholders.

Adiki Ayitevi, Director and Principal Consultant for IFORA CommEX), said the media’s role must move beyond coverage to long-term accountability reporting where they hold all actors; government agencies, regulators, private partners who are responsible for promises and decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

She mentioned that issues like land acquisition, compensation processes, construction phases, operations and decommissioning and duration of such project are important angles that the media should focus attention on.

Adiki Ayitevi also said, Ghana’s nuclear programme and the communities it affects depend on media that going beyond the headlines to provide the accountability and transparency that democracy demands, adding that “Sustained reporting shapes decades Communities are counting on you to ask hard questions, track promises, and amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard.”

On his part, Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director of NPG, pointed out that floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) technology is not a suitable option for Ghana to consider.

According to him, the opportunities associated with land-based nuclear power plants far outweigh those of the emerging floating nuclear power technology, explaining that floating nuclear reactors are not a practical solution for the country, but rather a scheme pushed by those seeking to profit from selling electricity.

Dr. Yamoah stressed that the NPG remains fully committed to a nuclear program that genuinely benefits Ghana.

“Our approach is focused on what’s best for the country,” he noted, adding that nuclear energy is about much more than electricity.

“We need to be cautious because the nuclear agenda is bigger than just power generation.”

Dr. Yamoah reminded participants that while Ghana’s nuclear power project aims to boost the country’s energy and economy, it is not a quick fix to electricity challenges.

Present at the workshop were Ing. Kow Aduakwa Sam (Ag. CEO Bui Power Authority), Kelle Barfield (PhD) a stakeholder engagement & community consultant among others gave their respective idea on the Nuclear Power Project and urged the media to do more in its advocacy role.

Kelle Barfield (PhD.), a Stakeholder Engagement and Community Consultant who joined the workshop via Google Teams said the needs to deliver information to the local people accurately without any form of bias as they can facilitate informed decision-making, transparency and community engagement.

The media, she said, can be seen as a platform for people in the community to share their thoughts in building safe and secure local communities which will at the end give them clear understanding about the Nuclear Power project for them to appreciate its importance to national development.