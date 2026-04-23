NPA seeks parliamentary approval for US$80 LPG levy to fund cylinder rollout

Ghana’s downstream petroleum regulator is pushing for parliamentary backing to introduce an $80 per metric tonne levy on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to finance the national rollout of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), ensuring that infrastructure costs are not passed on to consumers.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo disclosed the proposal during stakeholder consultations on a new NPA Bill, which also seeks to merge existing funding mechanisms into consolidated structures to improve transparency and cost recovery in the downstream petroleum sector.

“We have to come to Parliament once again for Parliament to place about $80 per metric ton of LPG into that particular fund,” Tameklo said, explaining that the levy is intended to compensate private bottling companies that invest in cylinder infrastructure, so the burden does not fall directly on households.

The Cylinder Investment Margin forms part of the LPG pricing structure and is designed to finance the procurement, refurbishment, and management of cylinders by bottling plants. The NPA has maintained that the margin is not a tax but a structured investment mechanism to strengthen LPG infrastructure and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector.

The CRM shifts Ghana’s LPG distribution from on-site refilling at retail stations to a pre-filled cylinder exchange system, where consumers pick up filled cylinders at designated points rather than having their own cylinders refilled. The NPA board has approved the use of the Cylinder Investment Margin to compensate bottling plants, clearing the financial bottleneck that has kept the CRM at pilot stage since 2023, with a full national rollout now targeted for 2026.

The NPA CEO also raised concerns about the growing misuse of household LPG subsidies. Tameklo noted that the original subsidy regime was designed for domestic users but had been increasingly exploited by commercial operators, including taxis converted to run on autogas and hotels operating dedicated gas systems.

The NPA is also urging the public to embrace LPG as a cleaner and safer alternative to wood fuel, and is expanding Autogas pilot stations to include the transport sector as part of a broader energy transition agenda.

Ghana currently has an estimated 1.2 million unsafe LPG cylinders in active household use, a figure regulators say underscores the urgency of accelerating the recirculation programme.