NPA Chief Urges Sentuo Oil Refinery to Strengthen Local Content Participation

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has challenged Sentuo Oil Refinery to deepen local content participation while commending the facility’s growing contribution to Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

Tameklo made the appeal during a working visit to the Sentuo Refinery on Monday, January 5, 2026, where he led an NPA team to engage management and staff as part of efforts to strengthen regulatory collaboration and support industry growth.

The NPA boss acknowledged Sentuo’s role in supporting fuel supply, improving product availability and adding value to Ghana’s petroleum value chain. He described the refinery as an important player whose operations have helped reduce pressure on imports and enhanced competition within the downstream market.

However, Tameklo stressed that beyond output and infrastructure, the next critical step for Sentuo involves deliberately expanding opportunities for Ghanaians and local businesses. He urged the refinery to increase the use of Ghanaian professionals, contractors and service providers, noting that local content represents not only a regulatory requirement but also a pathway to building a resilient and inclusive petroleum industry.

Deepening local participation helps retain value within the economy, builds local expertise and ensures that the benefits of industrial investments are felt beyond company balance sheets, he explained.

The visit forms part of the NPA’s broader engagement strategy, which focuses not only on enforcement but also on dialogue, guidance and partnership with industry players to strengthen standards, safety and sustainability, Tameklo stated.

Sentuo Oil Refinery was conceived from the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Development Strategy for the oil and gas industry in China and Africa. Following extensive research and consultations, the Sentuo Group settled on Shanghai HoTo Engineering’s oil refinery technology.

Phase 1 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited (SORL) was completed in October 2022, with an initial production capacity of 2 million tons per year. Phase 2 of the project was completed in January 2024 and operates at a capacity of 5 million tons per year.

The refinery is located at the Tema Industrial Zone in Ghana. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the facility in January 2024, describing it as a significant milestone in the country’s drive towards energy independence and industrialization.

In accordance with the then government’s One District One Factory development policy and the general planning of the Tema Industrial Park area, the project factors in key features such as modern scientific technology and innovation, energy conservation and environmental protection. It also includes recycling economics, phased and rolling development, and the scalability of production capacity and quality.

Earlier in December 2025, Tameklo disclosed that Sentuo currently supplies about 20 percent of the diesel consumed in the country, describing the Chinese-owned refinery’s contribution as significant. He revealed that the facility has brought more than 300 million litres of fuel onto the market, helping to stabilize supply and ensure widespread availability of petroleum products nationwide.

The NPA has strengthened its oversight of Sentuo’s operations by establishing a dedicated NPA desk at the refinery, which continuously monitors operational activities and tracks state revenue accruing from the facility. The authority has also requested Sentuo’s production plans to forestall any potential supply disruptions.

Sentuo has been granted a full operational license, with officials noting a marked improvement in the relationship between the NPA and the company. This improved collaboration has translated into increased production volumes from the refinery.

The push for greater local content participation aligns with broader government objectives to maximize Ghanaian involvement in the petroleum sector through procurement, employment and service provision. Industry observers note that strengthening local participation could create additional employment opportunities, enhance skills transfer and ensure more equitable distribution of economic benefits from petroleum sector investments.

The visit underscores the NPA’s commitment to working with industry stakeholders to promote efficiency, innovation and responsible growth in the downstream petroleum sector while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and national policy objectives.