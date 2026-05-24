NPA Boss Accuses NPP of Free Speech Hypocrisy

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Edudzi Tameklo, has rejected claims that the Mahama administration is using security agencies to silence political critics, while simultaneously accusing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of rank hypocrisy in Ghana’s escalating free speech debate.

Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints, Tameklo pointed to political commentator Dennis Miracles Aboagye and policy analyst Prof. Kobby Mensah Bento as evidence that the government does not persecute its detractors, noting that both men have openly and repeatedly attacked the Mahama administration for months without facing arrest or a police invitation.

He argued that the national conversation has become dangerously distorted because every arrest involving a political figure is reflexively framed as an assault on free expression, regardless of the specific circumstances that triggered the police action. Criticism alone, he maintained, is not what leads to security agency intervention.

Turning sharply to the opposition, Tameklo accused NPP communicators of selectively discovering their commitment to free speech only after losing political power.

“You cannot suddenly become apostles of free speech today,” he said, directing the remark at those who once defended government conduct toward critics and demonstrators under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The NPA CEO specifically referenced the Democracy Hub protesters, arguing that some of the same voices now condemning arrests previously supported the bundling of young demonstrators into Nsawam Prison. He also recalled the arrest of broadcaster Bobie Ansah and the detention of social commentator Bongo Ideas as incidents that drew little outrage from those currently leading the charge against the Mahama government.

Tameklo argued that Ghana’s free speech debate predates the current administration entirely, and that previous governments faced identical controversies. He called for consistency and honesty across the political divide, warning that selective outrage driven by political convenience is eroding the quality of a national conversation that deserves far more principled engagement.