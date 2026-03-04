NPA Bans Selective Fuel Discounts, Orders Uniform Prices from March 16

Ghana’s downstream petroleum regulator has closed the legal loophole that allowed oil marketing companies to offer cheaper fuel at selected stations, ordering all operators to charge identical prices across every outlet in their network from March 16, 2026.

The directive from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) resolves a months-long regulatory controversy triggered by a petition from former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor, who argued that selective discounting by companies including GOIL and Star Oil violated the spirit of the uniform pricing law and disadvantaged consumers in lower-volume areas such as northern Ghana.

Under the revised Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines, all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) must ensure that the price quoted at the pump matches the price submitted to the NPA, with no selective reductions permitted at any outlet. The regulator will also publish all ex-pump prices submitted by OMCs on its platform, a transparency measure designed to make non-compliance immediately visible to the public and enforcement teams.

The NPA has scheduled a meeting with industry players on March 11 to clarify aspects of the revised guidelines ahead of implementation. The authority has also indicated it will intensify monitoring activities, including verification of product quality across retail outlets, and has warned that sanctions will apply to any operator found in breach.

The move ends a practice that had grown significantly since early 2026. GOIL had expanded its discount programme to 200 stations by February, offering petrol at the NPA floor price of GH¢9.99 per litre at designated outlets while charging more at others. Star Oil ran a parallel programme. Critics argued that because discounts followed volume, they inevitably concentrated price benefits in Accra and other urban southern markets.

For consumers, the immediate effect will be the elimination of the cheapest pump prices currently available at discounted stations. Petrol currently sells at a minimum of GH¢10.46 per litre and diesel at GH¢11.42 under the March 1 to 15 pricing window. For operators, the directive ends price-based competition and shifts the basis for rivalry to service quality, brand and operational efficiency.