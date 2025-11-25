Novitec Unveils Gold Plated Widebody Kit for Lamborghini Urus

German tuner Novitec has launched its Esteso widebody package for the Lamborghini Urus SE, featuring carbon fiber components, 23 inch forged wheels, and a high performance exhaust system with 999 fine gold plating.

The widebody kit comprises 14 pieces and retails at approximately 23,989 euros, with additional charges for carbon fiber upgrades. The modifications increase the hybrid SUV’s width by 10 centimeters at the front and 12 centimeters at the rear, creating space for specially designed wheel and tire combinations.

Novitec collaborated with American wheel manufacturer Vossen to develop three designs of tailor made NL alloy wheels in sizes 10.5 by 23 inches for the front axle and 12 by 23 inches for the rear. The wheels accommodate high performance tires measuring 285/35 R 23 front and 325/30 R 23 rear. A complete wheel set costs 10,759 euros in Germany.

The Esteso package includes four part front fender flares, four part rear fender flares, two part front bumper attachments, two part rear attachments, and widened rocker panels. Optional components include a carbon fiber hood available in two variants, visible carbon plates for the front fascia, exterior mirror covers, and panels for front fenders.

A custom exhaust featuring 999 gold plating enhances the sound profile of the super SUV’s 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 engine. The system employs actively controlled butterfly valves that allow drivers to adjust exhaust note between subtle and sporty settings. Novitec offers the exhaust in stainless steel or premium Inconel material with gold plating extending to four slanted tailpipes.

The rear styling incorporates a visible carbon diffuser, race roof spoiler, and rear lip spoiler designed for aerodynamic efficiency. The optional front spoiler reduces front axle lift at high speeds while creating a more aggressive appearance. Novitec’s CAN Tronic suspension module enables ride height adjustment of 25 millimeters.

The Lamborghini Urus SE produces 588 kilowatts or 800 horsepower through its plug in hybrid system, generating peak torque of 950 Newton meters. The all wheel drive vehicle reaches a top speed of 314 kilometers per hour, positioning it among the fastest SUVs in production.

Novitec manufactures the bodywork components from PUR RIM (Polyurethane Reaction Injection Molding) material in original equipment manufacturer quality, ensuring precise fit, paintability, and installation ease. Customers preferring carbon fiber construction can specify visible carbon variants for most components.

The tuner provides virtually unlimited interior customization options using premium leathers and Alcantara materials in countless color combinations. This allows owners to create personalized cabin environments matching their aesthetic preferences.

Novitec has specialized in refining vehicles from Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, and Maserati for years. The company’s Esteso widebody versions for SUV models complement its N Largo packages designed for supercars from these Italian brands. Previous Esteso kits addressed earlier Urus variants including the Performante and S models.

The forged wheels utilize state of the art manufacturing combining forging and computer numerical control machining technologies. Vossen’s advanced painting facility enables delivery in multiple color finishes. The featured black Esteso widebody SE showcases gold painted NL6 design wheels with centerlock styled hub covers, coordinating with the gold plated exhaust system.

Novitec says it can retrim the interior in virtually endless colors of leather and Alcantara, providing comprehensive personalization beyond exterior modifications. The complete transformation package targets Urus owners seeking maximum visual impact and exclusivity.

Novitec positions the Esteso as a more subtle widebody approach compared to extreme aftermarket alternatives, balancing aggressive styling with refined execution. The modifications maintain the Urus’s practical functionality while enhancing its commanding road presence through carefully engineered aerodynamic components.

Installation of the complete Esteso package requires professional fitting to ensure proper alignment and finish quality. Novitec makes individual components available separately, allowing customers to select specific upgrades rather than purchasing the entire kit.

The launch continues Novitec’s tradition of creating spectacular widebody versions for high performance vehicles, extending the tuner’s expertise from pure supercars into the luxury SUV segment. The Esteso widebody SE represents the latest iteration specifically tailored for Lamborghini’s most powerful Urus variant combining combustion and electric powertrains.