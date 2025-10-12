Nova Festival Survivor Takes Own Life Two Years After Tragedy

Roei Shalev, who survived the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on the Nova music festival but lost his girlfriend and best friend in the massacre, died by suicide on Friday night, renewing calls for improved mental health support for trauma survivors.

The 30 year old was found in a burning car on a highway exit near Netanya, just days after marking the second anniversary of the attack that killed over 1,200 people and changed his life forever.

Before his death, Shalev wrote on social media that he could not take the pain anymore, expressing the unbearable grief that had consumed him since that terrible day when Hamas gunmen stormed the desert rave near Re’im.

Shalev had attended the festival with his girlfriend, Mapal Adam, 26, and their friend Hilly Solomon, also 26. When rocket fire interrupted the music in the early morning hours, the three attempted to flee by car before abandoning their vehicle to hide under a truck.

Shalev and Adam hid under a truck and played dead for hours until Palestinian jihadists shot Mapal at close range. Shalev was shot in the back but survived. His friend Hilly was also killed instantly. Seven hours later, Israeli forces found him alive beneath the bodies of those he had tried to protect.

The trauma of surviving while watching loved ones die haunted Shalev. In the week following the attack, his mother Raffaela also took her own life, unable to bear the pain and losses of October 7. Within seven days, he had lost three of the most important people in his world.

In the two years that followed, Shalev struggled to rebuild meaning from devastation. He renamed the family bakery “Mapal Cafe” in tribute to his girlfriend and organized memorial events for those killed. He became what supporters described as a pillar of the Nova survivors community, helping others navigate their own grief while battling his own demons.

On the second anniversary of the attack, Shalev posted on Instagram about his ongoing anguish. “Two years have passed since the most terrible day of my life and of a whole country,” he wrote. “The longing for you is only getting bigger, the pain does not pass with time. It is always there, everywhere, all the time.”

He apologized to Mapal and Hilly for being unable to keep them safe, writing that he had done everything he could and would have preferred to die so they could survive. Three days later, he posted his final message saying he could no longer continue.

Shalev is said to be the second survivor of the Nova festival to take his own life, highlighting what mental health experts and survivors’ advocates are calling a crisis of untreated trauma among those who lived through the attack.

Shalev’s father, Ronen Shalev, called the survivors’ mental health crisis a “national emergency,” stating it involves 4,000 shattered families and survivors who are somehow clinging to life. He urged immediate changes to Israel’s mental health support system to prevent further tragedies.

The Nova festival massacre killed 364 people, making it one of the deadliest incidents of October 7. Survivors have reported severe post traumatic stress disorder, survivor’s guilt, depression, and anxiety that disrupts every aspect of daily life. Many struggle with flashbacks, insomnia, and an inability to return to normal activities.

Mental health professionals working with October 7 survivors say the trauma is compounded by ongoing conflict, the hostage crisis, and insufficient therapeutic resources. Many survivors wait months for specialized treatment while battling symptoms that grow more entrenched over time.

Mapal’s sister wrote on Instagram after learning of Shalev’s death that she hoped the two young people were now embraced and smiling, their hearts pressed together again. The family asked for privacy as they process this new loss layered upon the original tragedy.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of Shalev’s death, according to Israeli media reports.

The tragedy underscores the long shadow cast by violent trauma, how survival sometimes means carrying unbearable weight, and how the visible wounds of war represent only part of the human cost. For every person killed on October 7, countless others continue living with injuries both seen and unseen.

Shalev’s death arrives as Israel marks two years since the attacks and as new hostage releases under a ceasefire agreement bring both hope and renewed grief for families. The contrast between diplomatic progress and individual suffering reveals how peace agreements, however necessary, cannot erase the personal devastation war inflicts.