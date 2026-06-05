Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit Awaits Lung Transplant

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on a lung transplant waiting list after her chronic lung disease worsened, the royal household said, and will step back from official duties.

The palace said on Friday that the 52-year-old, who is married to Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne, was placed on the list because of what it described as a serious and life threatening chronic lung disease. She was diagnosed in 2018 with pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable condition in which scar tissue builds up in the lungs and makes breathing increasingly difficult.

Her lung specialist, Are Holm of Oslo University Hospital, said her health had declined sharply in recent months. “The progression of The Crown Princess’s lung disease is serious,” he said, adding that she would receive a transplant as soon as a suitable donor became available. She has been seen using oxygen at recent public appearances.

While she waits, Mette-Marit will not carry out official engagements. Haakon has adjusted his schedule, returning early from a visit to Japan, to spend more time with her. The couple have postponed celebrations for their silver wedding anniversary in August, and the princess has withdrawn from a national tour planned for September.

Their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, who is second in line to the throne, has returned from her studies in Australia to be with the family, while her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, is expected home as needed.

Mette-Marit became Crown Princess when she married Haakon in 2001, two years after they met at a music festival. Their wedding drew wide international attention.