Norway Pumps US$15 Million Into Ghana Steel Giant

Norway’s state-owned development finance institution Norfund is betting big on Ghanaian steel, pouring $15 million into B5 Plus Limited to green up production and create nearly 12,000 jobs across the construction supply chain.

The investment comes as Ghana’s infrastructure boom drives surging demand for locally produced steel, and it positions B5 Plus, which recently won Iron & Steel Manufacturing Company of the Year at the Ghana International Product Awards 2025, to dominate West African markets while slashing carbon emissions.

Here’s what makes this deal interesting. Most of the loan won’t go toward churning out more steel the old fashioned way. Instead, Norfund’s capital will refurbish a recently acquired plant in Tema Freezone and build a 10 megawatt solar facility at B5 Plus’ Prampram site. The company’s also modernizing operations to squeeze more efficiency from every production cycle.

“This investment aligns with our mandate to create jobs and improve lives, and it helps reduce the carbon footprint of the supply chain and production processes,” said Naana Winful Fynn, Norfund’s Regional Director for West Africa. She emphasized the shift toward increased scrap metal use and renewable energy integration as key drivers of Ghana’s green industrial transformation.

Steel production notoriously pumps out greenhouse gases, averaging 1.92 tons of CO₂ per ton of steel produced globally according to World Steel Association data. But B5 Plus already relies primarily on recycled steel, and the solar investment pushes that environmental advantage further.

The numbers tell a compelling story about job creation. B5 Plus expects 1,800 direct hires from the expansion, with an additional 10,000 indirect positions emerging across the value chain. That includes everything from scrap metal collectors to transportation workers to retail distributors across West Africa.

Mukesh Thakwani, B5 Plus Executive Chairman, framed the partnership as transcending mere finance. “Our greatest asset has always been our people, their talent, dedication, and resilience drive our success,” he said, highlighting commitments to education, skills development, and community focused corporate social responsibility programs.

The company’s trajectory has been remarkable. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tema, B5 Plus employs over 10,000 people across West African operations. They’ve earned ISO 9001:2015 certification and adopted Kaizen continuous improvement methodologies, positioning themselves as serious industrial players rather than just another regional manufacturer.

Context matters here. Ghana and neighboring countries face chronic shortages of quality construction materials even as economic growth accelerates infrastructure projects. Roads, bridges, commercial buildings, and residential developments all need steel. Importing it costs more and increases carbon footprints through transportation. Local production solves both problems simultaneously.

“Local and competitive steel production is essential to support infrastructure development and the industrial growth needed to create the jobs that are key to driving development in Ghana,” Fynn noted, connecting industrial policy directly to employment outcomes.

The solar component deserves attention too. A 10 megawatt facility represents substantial renewable capacity for a single industrial operation, and it demonstrates that heavy manufacturing can shift away from fossil fuel dependence without sacrificing productivity. That model could influence other energy intensive industries across the region.

B5 Plus isn’t starting from scratch on sustainability. Their existing emphasis on recycled steel already positions them ahead of traditional blast furnace operations that rely on virgin iron ore. Combining that with solar power creates a double reduction in emissions per ton of finished product.

Norfund was established by the Norwegian parliament in 1997 specifically to invest in developing countries, and Ghana represents a strategic West African market for the fund. The investment signals confidence not just in B5 Plus but in Ghana’s broader industrial future and its capacity to grow sustainably.

Whether this model of development finance backing green industrial transformation can scale remains an open question. But for now, thousands of Ghanaians will have new job opportunities building the infrastructure their country needs, powered increasingly by the sun rather than coal fired plants hundreds of miles away.