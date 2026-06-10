Norway Ends Seven Year Fisheries Programme in Ghana

Ghana and Norway have closed their Fish for Development Programme after seven years, ending donor support for fisheries reforms Ghana now pledges to sustain through new partnerships.

The closure matters because the programme built much of the machinery Ghana currently uses to govern its fishing and fish farming industries, and the systems it leaves behind, from digital farm registration to enforcement training, will only hold if domestic budgets and institutions carry them forward. Fish remains the main animal protein in Ghanaian diets, and coastal livelihoods depend on stocks the programme was designed to protect.

The partnership placed Ghana in select company. Norway chose Ghana, Colombia and Myanmar as its three main Fish for Development countries, based on political priorities and the potential of their fisheries and aquaculture sectors, with funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) channelled through the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Accra and the Norwegian Veterinary Institute leading the aquaculture component.

Officials marked the end at a stakeholders’ workshop in Accra, where participants reviewed what the programme delivered and debated how to protect those gains. Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, speaking for Minister Emelia Arthur, credited Norway, NORAD and local implementing institutions with strengthening evidence based decision making and technical capacity across the sector.

The achievements named at the workshop give the programme a concrete legacy: Ghana’s Aquaculture Development Plan covering 2024 to 2028, digitalised fish farm registration, improved aquatic animal health management, a new Fisheries Management Plan, better fisheries data systems, and enforcement strengthened through specialised monitoring, control and surveillance training.

Those reforms targeted documented weaknesses. Before the programme, Ghana’s aquaculture industry, with over 2,000 small pond farmers and commercial cage operations on Lake Volta, suffered low compliance with permits, weak fish health surveillance and poorly planned farm siting.

Fisheries Commission Executive Director Prof Benjamin Campion and Norway’s Ambassador to Ghana, John Mikal Kvistad, called the collaboration a model for ocean governance and pressed for the momentum to continue against the sector’s remaining problems, which include depleted marine stocks and illegal fishing.

The open question the workshop could not fully answer is who pays next. Ghana says continued partnerships, innovation and policy reform will keep the gains alive; the durability of seven years of Norwegian investment now rests on that promise.