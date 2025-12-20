Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit to Undergo Lung Transplant After Health Decline

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway will undergo a lung transplant after recent medical assessments revealed her chronic lung condition has worsened, the royal household announced Friday.

The 52-year-old wife of Crown Prince Haakon, who stands next in line to the Norwegian throne, received a pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis in 2018. This progressive disease causes lung tissue to scar and thicken, making it increasingly difficult for the body to take in oxygen. Medical tests conducted throughout the autumn months showed her condition has deteriorated significantly.

The palace has not specified when doctors will add the crown princess to the transplant waiting list. Professor Are Martin Holm from Oslo University Hospital’s pulmonary unit confirmed that medical teams have begun preparations for the procedure. According to Professor Holm, “We are approaching the time when a lung transplant must be performed.”

The royal household first disclosed the crown princess’s diagnosis seven years ago, explaining that the illness would require her to reduce her official duties and public appearances. Pulmonary fibrosis has no cure, and lung transplantation remains the primary treatment option when the disease reaches advanced stages.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001 in a ceremony that captivated Norway. The couple has two children together, and she also has a son from a previous relationship. Despite her health challenges, she has continued to participate in select royal engagements when her condition allows.

News of the impending transplant has generated considerable public interest across Norway. Citizens have expressed support for the crown princess through social media and official channels. The royal family enjoys strong popular support in Norway, where the monarchy maintains a relatively accessible public presence compared to other European royal houses.

Medical experts note that lung transplant procedures have improved significantly in recent years, with better outcomes for patients suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Recovery typically requires several months of intensive medical supervision and rehabilitation.

The Norwegian royal household stated it will provide further updates on the crown princess’s condition and treatment timeline as more information becomes available.