Northern Women Gain Economic Boost Through Shea Processing Centre

Over 500 women from the Dalogyili Zaapayim Shea Butter Group have received a newly commissioned agro-processing centre in Tamale Metropolis, marking a significant step toward economic independence for rural women in Ghana’s Northern Region. The facility, provided by PureTrust Foundation (PTF) LBG, is expected to transform shea butter production and substantially increase income generation for beneficiaries across six communities.

The project secured funding from Vibrant Village Foundation (VVF), a Portland, Oregon-based organization that has invested over $40 million in underserved communities worldwide since 2010. Additional support came from the Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, working alongside Savannah Fruits Company Limited and BSR to make the initiative possible.

For many women in northern Ghana’s savannah regions, shea processing isn’t just a livelihood; it’s been a centuries-old tradition passed down through generations. Women collect nuts from shea trees and process them into butter used both domestically and sold to international markets. Yet despite their central role in this valuable supply chain, these women have historically faced barriers to accessing modern processing facilities and fair market prices.

The new centre aims to change that reality. It’s designed to boost production quality while giving women greater control over their economic futures. Members of the cooperative already report meaningful impacts on their households.

“Through this initiative, we have been able to support our husbands in paying school fees and meeting family needs, which has also brought peace to our homes,” beneficiaries stated during the commissioning ceremony.

Eric Brehn, a board member of VVF, expressed satisfaction with how the project funds were utilized and the visible impact on poverty reduction in the communities. Osman Mohammed, VVF’s Regional Partnership Director for West Africa, emphasized that the facility represents more than just infrastructure.

“By empowering these dedicated women’s groups, we are not only helping them build sustainable businesses but also creating opportunities that foster independence, self-reliance and hope,” Mohammed said, urging beneficiaries to maintain the facility properly.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on decent work opportunities and poverty eradication. PTF has positioned itself as a leader in this space, having established similar shea processing centres in neighbouring districts including Bole in the Savannah Region through partnerships with the UNDP Adaptation Fund and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Habib Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of PTF, revealed that the organization has formed 20 women-led shea enterprise cooperatives comprising over 1,300 members. Training programs focus on quality production methods designed to improve market access and increase earnings for participants. PTF also advocates for women’s rights to access shea parklands, which remains crucial for long-term sustainability of the industry.

“The handover of this facility to the women’s groups in Dalogyili marks a continuation of our mission to transfer control of such projects to local cooperatives, fostering self-reliance and community-driven development,” Haruna explained.

The timing of this intervention couldn’t be more critical. Ghana’s shea industry contributes significantly to gender equality, poverty reduction and environmental preservation in savannah regions where alternative income sources remain limited. However, women processors have traditionally struggled with outdated equipment and limited bargaining power with exporters and cosmetics companies that purchase their products.

What makes this project particularly noteworthy is its emphasis on cooperative ownership and management. Rather than creating dependency on external organizations, PTF’s model transfers operational control to the women themselves, building institutional capacity that should outlast donor funding cycles.

The facility includes modern processing equipment that promises to reduce the physical labor traditionally required in shea butter extraction while maintaining the quality standards demanded by international buyers. This efficiency gain could allow women to process larger quantities in less time, directly translating to increased income.

PTF’s track record suggests this isn’t merely symbolic assistance. The foundation, incorporated in 2014, has built a reputation as a trusted partner in delivering community-driven solutions across multiple sectors including livelihoods, advocacy, social services and community development. Its dual focus on economic empowerment and social sector development has created sustainable pathways out of poverty for vulnerable populations throughout northern Ghana.

The Dalogyili centre represents what development experts increasingly recognize as best practice in aid delivery: long-term partnership with local organizations, investment in productive infrastructure, skills training, and genuine power transfer to beneficiary communities. VVF’s willingness to provide sustained funding rather than one-off grants has enabled PTF to build lasting institutions rather than temporary programs.

For the women of Dalogyili and surrounding communities, this facility offers something more valuable than charity. It provides tools, training and organizational support that can generate dignified, sustainable income for years to come. Whether the project fulfills that promise will depend largely on how effectively the cooperatives manage their new asset and whether market conditions remain favorable for Ghanaian shea products.

What’s already clear is that 500 women now have better odds of escaping poverty than they did before. In development work, that kind of measurable progress remains the ultimate metric of success.