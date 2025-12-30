Northern Nigeria Commerce Remains Stable Following US Counterterrorism Strikes

Business and trade across Northern Nigeria have remained steady following United States military strikes targeting Islamic State linked militants in Sokoto State, according to analysis from a Lagos based policy expert who argues the operations narrowly targeted internationally recognized terrorist groups rather than civilian areas or economic hubs.

Dr. Adeola Yusuf, Team Lead at Platforms Africa, stated that commercial activity continues without major disruptions despite the December 25, 2025 airstrikes conducted by United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorists in Sokoto State. The operations, directed by President Donald Trump and coordinated with Nigerian authorities, resulted in multiple ISIS terrorist deaths according to AFRICOM’s initial assessment.

Dr. Yusuf explained in an interview with The High Street Journal that the strikes have not disrupted commerce because they targeted groups operating outside Nigeria’s formal and informal economy. The organizations, officially designated as terrorist groups by the Nigerian state, maintain no legitimate connections to traders, transporters, farmers, or business owners who depend on lawful economic activity for their livelihoods.

The analyst emphasized that from local markets to intercity transport routes, business activity has continued normally. Traders have kept shops open, food supplies are moving, and transport services operate without restriction. The absence of panic or shutdowns reflects public understanding that the airstrikes were security operations rather than a broader military campaign affecting civilian life.

According to Dr. Yusuf, who researches media roles in energy and development, the government’s clear identification of targets as terrorist groups prevented fear of arbitrary violence or collateral damage that could frighten traders or investors. He argued that removing security threats can improve long term business confidence in the region, especially for agriculture, logistics, and cross border trade.

The strikes targeted two ISIS affiliated offshoots: Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) and allied Lakurawa group, along with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). ISWAP has killed tens of thousands of Nigerians from 2016 to 2025. According to Nigeria’s military, Lakurawa became more active on the Nigerian side of the border with Niger following the 2023 Niger coup, which impacted countries’ joint border operations.

ISSP is an Islamic State group active in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria that grew in strength during 2025 and now commands more fighters, controls more territory, and conducts deadlier attacks than it ever has before. Much of ISSP’s recent gains have come in Niger and Nigeria, where it has increased coordination with other terrorist groups and established operational presence.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar told CNN Friday that he had spoken with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio prior to the strike and that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu gave the authorization. Tuggar characterized the operation as not about religion but aimed at ensuring safety of innocent civilians across the region, calling it a new phase of an old conflict.

However, residents of Jabo, a village in northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto, told The Associated Press in interviews Friday that they were seized with panic and confusion at the airstrikes. Villagers also said Jabo had never experienced a terror attack, even though attacks regularly occur in neighboring villages. A missile component struck a field approximately 500 meters from a Primary Health Center in Jabo, causing fear and panic within the community though no casualties were reported.

Bashar Isah Jabo, a lawmaker representing Tambuwal in the state parliament, described the village to CNN as a peaceful community with no known history of ISIS, Lakurawa, or any other terrorist groups operating in the area. Suleiman Kagara, a resident of this quiet and predominantly Muslim farming community, told CNN he heard a loud blast and saw flames as a projectile flew overhead at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Nigeria’s Information Ministry stated that the government, in collaboration with the United States, had successfully conducted precision strike operations targeting ISIS hideouts in the forests of Tangaza district in Sokoto. The ministry emphasized that this resulted from intelligence sharing and strategic coordination between the two governments.

Dr. Yusuf stated that it has not affected any known business and is not expected to affect significant trade within the north. This assessment aligns with the observation that no widespread economic disruptions have been reported in the days following the strikes. He noted that no one dares identify with the groups targeted, and therefore the strikes are expected to cause no damage to any business.

Security analyst Bulama Bukarti said the fear of residents is compounded by a lack of information. The Nigerian government has yet to release comprehensive information about the militants who were targeted and post strike assessment of casualties beyond confirming that multiple ISIS terrorists were killed.

President Trump publicly linked the strike to alleged systematic killings of Christians in Nigeria, stating on Truth Social that the United States launched powerful and deadly strikes against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians. However, Nigerian officials and analysts have pushed back against claims that jihadist groups target Christians specifically.

AFRICOM Commander General Dagvin Anderson stated that the military’s goal was to protect Americans and disrupt violent extremist organizations wherever they are. Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar emphasized that when discussing violence in the Sahel region, the majority of victims are Muslims, not Christians, adding that this is not about religion but about Nigerians, innocent civilians, and the wider region as a whole.

Experts and observers note that Nigeria’s security challenges arise from multiple factors. While religiously motivated attacks occur, other violent conflicts arise from communal and ethnic tensions, as well as disputes between farmers and herders over limited access to natural resources. Nnamdi Obasi, senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, said that while the United States airstrikes might weaken some armed groups and mark significant escalation in an offensive that Nigeria’s overstretched military has struggled with for years, they are unlikely to halt the multifaceted violence driven largely by failures of governance.

Nigeria has grappled for years with deep rooted security problems that include Boko Haram and its Islamic State linked splinter groups. The country has suffered from mass abductions targeting both Muslim and Christian communities. In recent months, ISIS splinter groups kidnapped 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers in Papiri at a Catholic school, and 25 schoolgirls from another Catholic school in Kebbi state.

The region’s Salafi jihadists conduct indiscriminate violence and target Muslims who reject their extreme interpretation of Islam. In August 2025, gunmen massacred at least 13 people at a mosque during a series of attacks in northwest Nigeria. The day before the United States strikes, a suicide bomber struck a mosque in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, killing at least five and injuring dozens more.

Dr. Yusuf’s assessment that business continues normally contrasts with the immediate local impact experienced by villages near strike locations. While national economic activity may remain unaffected, communities in proximity to targeted areas experienced shock, confusion, and ongoing security concerns despite no reported civilian casualties from the strikes themselves.

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thanked the Nigerian government on social media for its support and cooperation, adding that more strikes could follow. Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar stated he expected more strikes to follow, describing this as something that has been ongoing in reference to attacks that have targeted Christians and Muslims in Nigeria for years.

For now, Dr. Yusuf maintains there is no evidence of business disruptions at the national or regional level. He believes that restoring security helps create a safer environment for commerce to thrive, arguing that the neutralization of these groups has not interrupted supply chains, market activity, or cross community trade in the north.

The longer term economic impact depends on whether the strikes prove effective at degrading terrorist capabilities without generating civilian casualties that could undermine public support. If sustained counterterrorism operations can reduce the frequency of attacks on farming communities, markets, and transport routes, commercial confidence may indeed improve as Dr. Yusuf suggests.

However, if operations expand without adequate precision or civilian protection measures, the risk of collateral damage could generate exactly the kind of economic disruption and public fear that Dr. Yusuf argues has been avoided thus far. The initial strikes appear to have achieved tactical objectives without widespread economic fallout, though local communities near targeted areas experienced significant psychological impact.

Dr. Yusuf serves as Team Lead at Platforms Africa, a Lagos based organization focused on energy communication and development policy research. He is a fellow of the Thomson Reuters Foundation Scheme on Illicit Finance Reporting in Africa and has been enlisted by organizations including Sahara Group to explore the media’s role in shaping awareness, moderating policy, and preventing misinformation.