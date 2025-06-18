Northern Ghana’s Shia Leader Condemns Israeli Strike on Iran, Offers Solidarity with Ayatollah Khamenei

In the name of Allah most gracious.

“They planned, and Allah Planned, and Allah is the best of planners”

The Muslim world was woken by a blatant act of terrorism by the Zionist Israel against the islamic Republic of Iran yesterday which led to the martyrdom of several shining stars of the Islamic world in both the civilian as well as the military domains.

Our support, condolences, and sympathies goes to the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and to the Iranian people.

We condemn in clear terms this cowardly act of terrorism, and call upon the international community and the United Nations to hold Israel to account for these unprovoked attacks.

The islamic Republic of Iran shall be victorious by the help of God in warding off this evil, and in establishment justice.

“He will also give you˺ another favour that you long for: help from Allah and an imminent victory. ˹So˺ give good news ˹O Prophet˺ to the believers”

–Shehu Abdul Mumin Dalhu

Spiritual Leader of shia community in Northern Ghana