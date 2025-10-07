Northern Ghana Showcases Cultural Assets in National Pride Campaign

Northern Ghana is positioning itself as a cultural powerhouse within the government’s ambitious Black Star Experience initiative, using art and heritage to tap into tourism revenue that has historically flowed to the country’s coastal regions.

The Northern Regional Office of the Centre for National Culture hosted an Art 360 exhibition in Tamale designed to demonstrate that the region’s cultural assets, from traditional textiles to contemporary photography, can compete for both domestic and international tourist attention.

The exhibition comes as Ghana attempts to build on the momentum generated by its successful “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” campaigns, which brought thousands of diaspora visitors and generated significant economic activity, though critics noted that benefits were concentrated in Accra and the Central Region.

Abubakari Iddrisu Saeed, Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture, told attendees that supporting the arts represents an investment in youth development and sustainable economic growth, particularly for communities where cultural production provides primary income for artisans.

“Art tells our stories, preserves our heritage, entertains us, and inspires us to dream beyond the ordinary,” Saeed said. “The Black Star Experience is our collective canvas, and in the North, we paint it with the colours of resilience and heritage.”

The exhibition featured photographic works by artist Abdul Fatawu Yakubu alongside displays of traditional fabrics and dramatic performances addressing drug abuse prevention while promoting domestic tourism. It’s part of a broader strategy to transform cultural sites across the North into what organizers call “vibrant hubs” that blend heritage preservation with contemporary innovation.

President John Dramani Mahama launched the Black Star Experience on May 1, 2025, positioning it as a flagship initiative to strengthen national pride and cement Ghana’s reputation as Africa’s cultural capital. The program aims to create jobs and provide sustained income for local artisans while attracting visitor spending throughout the year rather than during peak tourist seasons alone.

Saeed emphasized that the Northern region has played a crucial role in regionalizing the initiative, working to leverage what he described as untapped potential in eco tourism, creative industries, and diaspora engagement. The region’s cultural sector currently generates income for more than 5,000 local artisans annually, though officials acknowledge that figure could grow substantially with proper investment and marketing.

“This exhibition is not just art; it is a call to weave our stories into Ghana’s global legacy, fostering pride, peace and prosperity for our youth and artisans,” Saeed said.

Alex Buer, Research and Documentation Officer and Acting Public Relations Officer, explained that September has been designated Tourism Month to encourage Ghanaians to patronize local products and keep tourism spending within the domestic economy rather than on international travel.

The strategy reflects a recognition that Ghana’s tourism sector has historically relied heavily on international visitors while domestic tourism remains underdeveloped compared to countries like South Africa and Kenya, where local populations regularly visit cultural sites and game reserves.

“The initiative is to showcase the nation’s rich heritage, creativity and hospitality to the world,” Buer said. “It is a year round celebration of Ghana’s identity through festivals, music, fashion, cuisine, art and history, reimagining Ghana as Africa’s cultural capital and a top global destination.”

The Northern region faces competition from other areas also vying for Black Star Experience attention and funding. The Ashanti Region has emphasized its royal heritage and kente weaving traditions, while the Volta Region has promoted its scenic landscapes and traditional festivals.

Success for the Northern strategy will likely depend on whether organizers can convince both Ghanaian and international tourists that the region offers compelling experiences worth the additional travel time from Accra, where most visitors arrive. Infrastructure challenges, including road conditions and accommodation options, remain obstacles that officials will need to address as the initiative expands.

The exhibition represents an early test of whether cultural programming alone can drive tourist traffic, or whether it needs to be packaged with other attractions like eco tourism opportunities in nearby national parks to create the kind of comprehensive destination experience that keeps visitors in the region for multiple days rather than brief day trips.